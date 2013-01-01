Retouching expose

// 19 December 2005

Everyone knows that magazines retouch their models. But that knowledge does not necessarily translate into a blase attitude to body image.

So projects like this – which reveals exactly how much retouching goes into a cover girl photo – can only help. Send it to all the teenagers you know.

The project was conceived by the Swedish government’s Flicka (Girl) campaign. As this blog reveals, the idea is more focused on educating young people to be media-savvy.

Swedish speakers can get more info here.

