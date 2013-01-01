Venezuelan women’s rights activists to speak in London Jess McCabe // 20 October 2006

Venezuela has been undergoing radical social changes since Hugo Chavez came to power, and women have been some of the prime beneficiaries.

On October 28, leading representatives from women’s rights groups will be coming to London to speak at a conference at City Hall.

Diluvina Cabello and Juana Garcia are from the Venezuelan National Institute of Women (INAMUJER). As well as addressing the main conference, the speakers will participate in a workshop Women\x92s Revolution in Venezuela, alongside campaigners for equality in Britain, in a valuable opportunity to learn more about the developments in Venezuela and how we can build solidarity in Britain.

You can register to attend the conference by emailing info@vicuk.org

Tickets for individuals cost £8 for those with jobs and £5 for those without

