Second Carnival of Radical Feminists Jess McCabe // 5 June 2007

The Carnival of Radical Feminists hits one of my favourite blogs this month, Feminist Law Professors.

One interesting post included in the Carnival comes from Feminists Don’t Bake Bread, and details the story of James Barry, a British Army surgeon who was discovered on his death to be a woman. Also check out this post by Touchingly Naive, on the “practice of pre-pubescent virgin worship, which involves the isolation and use of a small girl as, in effect, a living statuette of the Goddess Taleju, an almost literal object of worship”.

