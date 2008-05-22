Introducing our new guest blogger… Anne Onne
Jess McCabe // 22 May 2008
Regular readers will no-doubt recognise Anne Onne’s name, from her thoughtful, articulate and prolific participation in our comments section.
We’re really thrilled that Anne has agreed to guest blog for The F-Word for the next month. Keep an eye out for her posts. Some background info:
Anne Onne is a feminist (duh!) science student living in the capital, currently hoping that giving Boris a shovel will result in him digging himself into a huge hole. In between scowling at gendered advertising and reading the Daily Mail to increase her blood pressure, she can be found leaving rambling comments on feminist sites like The F-Word. Unfortunately, her passion for writing long rambling comments doesn’t extend to blog writing for the moment, but she consoles herself with small random acts of feminism and taking time to engage and educate trolls and, or at least point out the weakness of their arguments to lurkers.
She has an antagonistic streak she is unable to shake, so is almost as likely to disagree with other feminists as with trolls, but a bit of discussion is what it’s all about, isn’t it? She hopes to use her time guest blogging to learn more about feminism, and get even more discussion started. Or maybe just rant.
Helen G // Posted 22 May 2008 at 7:49 pm
Welcome, Anne!
Fridge and kettle are in the kitchen, help yourself to snacks…
Looking forward to your posts.
Helen
Shea // Posted 22 May 2008 at 8:33 pm
Aces! I know we’ve had our (respectful) disagreements over issues in the past, but I find Anne’s comments extremely insightful, often very funny and usually there is a fair amount to agree with. So with that in mind, Anne I’m looking forward to your blogs with anticipation. Big thanks to the F word for recognising the talent.
Laura // Posted 22 May 2008 at 9:19 pm
Welcome, Anne!
Catherine Redfern // Posted 22 May 2008 at 10:02 pm
Fantastic! Welcome Anne!
Lew // Posted 22 May 2008 at 10:32 pm
Eey, Anne’s comments have always been the ones to bring an important point to any debate around a post on the f-word, so it’s good to see hir blogging.
Though by “living in the capital”, I assume you mean the capital of England? >.
Jennifer-Ruth // Posted 23 May 2008 at 10:47 am
Brilliant! I love reading Anne’s comments and have often wished she had a blog.
Feminist Avatar // Posted 23 May 2008 at 10:02 pm
Lew: I was going to say exactly the same thing re: ‘living in the capital’.
Welcome Anne.