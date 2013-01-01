Combahee Survival

6 October 2008

csp.gifA project is underway which invokes the spirit of the Combahee River Collective, which was a key US, black, lesbian feminist group active from the mid-1970s to 1980s. Combahee Survival includes resources for study groups, a zine and more:

In 1977 a group of black, lesbian, socialist, feminist writers and thinkers created a groundbreaking statement of their beliefs that made a new intersectional political analysis thinkable. The work of the Combahee River Collective survives everywhere where organizers, artists and visionaries insist that “the major systems of oppression are interlocking.” Today, right here, a crew of young troublesome queer black feminists are invoking this statement in a project designed to celebrate and instigate a survival/revival process for diverse movements of radical and progressive people everywhere.

Brokenbeautiful press has more info.

