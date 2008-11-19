Muslimah Media Watch
Catherine Redfern // 18 November 2008
I recently discovered a fantastic blog that I think deserves more attention: Muslimah: Looking At Muslim Women in the Media and Culture
Muslimah Media Watch is a forum where we, as Muslim women, can critique how our images appear in the media and popular culture. Although we are of different nationalities, sects, races, etc., we have something important in common: we’re tired of seeing ourselves portrayed by the media in ways that are one-dimensional and misleading. This is a space where, from a Muslim feminist perspective, we can speak up for ourselves.
As Muslim feminists we aim to locate and critique misogyny, sexism, patriarchy, Islamophobia, racism, and xenophobia as they affect Muslim women. Furthermore, we believe in equality — regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, nationality, religion, and ability.
The blog also has an extensive list of Muslim female bloggers.
Check it out!
tom hulley // Posted 19 November 2008 at 9:09 am
Muslimah is an excellent resource for anyone living in a diverse society. It offers a consistent, fairly traditional, feminist analysis. I like to balance it with:
http://www.irshadmanji.com/
A Canadian feminist looking for a more reformed Islam and:
http://apostate.wordpress.com/2008/07/21/death-out-of-iran-and-obamas-muslim-liais
This is from a changed Saudi Arabian Muslim woman now living in USA and challenging Islam. These two are less likely to be mentioned by Muslimah which otherwise provides many links to various sources of understanding
Anne Onne // Posted 20 November 2008 at 6:35 pm
Tom, those look really good!
I admit to having a soft spot for Muslimah Media Watch. It’s too easy to forget that White, Western, Middle-class feminism isn’t the only kind that’s out there, and it’s really, really good to see issues affecting Muslim women from their own perspective.
bobby // Posted 26 January 2009 at 11:15 am
we respect your views and believe them too