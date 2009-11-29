TfL’s latest Cabwise campaign
Carrie Dunn // 28 November 2009
Warning: could be triggering
I can’t find a graphic of it on the net, but I was rather surprised to see Transport for London’s Cabwise campaign has opted for a rather distressing image in its latest poster.
If you’re not in London, Cabwise promotes the use of licensed minicabs and taxis, and warns about the dangers of unlicensed transport. And the latest campaign is illustrated with a picture of a frightened, weeping woman begging her attacker – presumably the driver of an unlicensed cab – to stop, which conflates into a tagline begging the reader to stop taking unlicensed cabs.
Graphic. And shocking. And possibly triggering. And maybe even victim-blaming, though I do think that the reasons why unlicensed cabs are so dangerous need to be promoted. And I think this because I had an interesting discussion with one of my classes the other day, as we looked at a feature in a glossy magazine.
This feature linked in to TfL’s Cabwise campaign, and included first-hand accounts of women who had been attacked in unlicensed cabs. When I asked my students if they ever took unlicensed cabs, they all said they did. Every. Single. One Of Them. These are bright second-year undergraduates, who for reasons of cost or convenience place their safety at risk every weekend. I was shocked. I’ve written about feeling unsafe even in licensed black cabs before, and I really could not believe that these young people weren’t aware of the dangers. We went through the article, pinpointing all the reasons why they shouldn’t take unlicensed cabs, and by the end of the session they all promised that they wouldn’t do it again.
But they may. Who knows? If this shocking new Cabwise campaign reminds some young people to keep safe, I suspect that TfL will argue that it’s been worth it. Much as I agree with the principle behind it, I’m unconvinced.
evie // Posted 29 November 2009 at 1:30 am
Thanks for posting about this – I’m glad I’m not the only one who was sickened by its victim-blaming and triggering-ness.
What also made my blood boil was that it, like a million other references to rape in popular culture, shows a very minority version of the crime: stranger rape, outside, *caused* by the survivor taking risks, and where she weeps and screams, or at least cries out.
The more confirmation we have that this, and only this, is what rape looks like, the more survivors may be confused and silenced: all those whose rapist was known, where it happened indoors, or where her non-consent was a quiet ‘no’, a frozen terrified silence or unconsciousness.
Obviously that’s something for more than just TfL to work on.
Anne Onne // Posted 29 November 2009 at 2:24 pm
I’m so glad to see you’re covering this.
I know the defense of these kinds of things is that it’s ‘hard-hitting’ so would get people to think about it, but really, would it? In a society saturated with torture porn, I’m shocked to see how de-sensitised most people are to images like this.
Except for survivors. And why should they be forgotten? Why should a campaign fighting against what they lived through be so careless as to whether it distresses and probably triggers them as they are going about their lives? I don’t think this is the only way they could put the point across. Their other campaigns were all limited to victim blaming because they were targeted at potential victims, but at least they weren’t so triggering.
Besides, what is actually being done to, you know, actually get illegal minicabs off the street? It’s all well and good to discourage people from taking them, but I’d like to see some publicity putting the blame where it actually belongs: on rapists.
Noble Savage // Posted 29 November 2009 at 5:24 pm
I am so sick of the focus being on what women (i.e. potential rape victims) must do in order to avoid having these crimes perpetrated against them instead of on preventing men from committing them in the first place.
Jennifer Drew // Posted 29 November 2009 at 6:02 pm
Telling young women not to get into unlicenced cabs will not reduce the issue of how and why so many men are committing sexual violence against women and girls.
Boris Johnson recently announced further reductions in bus services within Greater London and this will directly affect women of all ages whose income is not sufficient to pay for licenced cabs. Many women undertake shift work and what are they supposed to do when bus services are being withdrawn? Walk home perhaps? Or not work at all?
Where are the posters telling unlicenced cabs they are being targetted by the police and will be prosecuted?
Why always the focus on women-blaming? Most male sexual violence against women occurs within the home and ‘private sphere’ not within unlicenced cabs.
When are we going to see posters telling men not to commit sexual violence against women and not to engage in stalking women as they are going about their daily business. Is the public space male only?
TFL’s posters only serve to justify women-hating and widespread belief that women are always responsible for preventing male sexual violence being committed against them.
Reality is only men can stop committing sexual and/or physical violence against women but this common sense perspective is apparently ‘too challenging’ for TFL to even consider. Far better to blame women fo using unlicenced cabs than looking at how our transport system disadvantages women and why licenced cabs are so expensive to hire.
Finally TFL is not concerned with ‘keeping young people safe’ it is targetting and blaming women not men when women are subjected to male violence. ‘People’ is a gender neutral term commonly used to hide male accountability. But this term is never used when women rape survivors have their actions and behaviour minutely examined by our misogynistic society.
Ruth Moss // Posted 29 November 2009 at 6:27 pm
I lived in London for a few years, and I too got unlicensed cabs occasionally and do you know why?
Because there was never a fucking mini cab around when you needed one.
It was either unlicensed mini cab (which often turned out to be just some bloke in a car) or, er, well, that was kind of the choice.
I’m sure London’s changed a lot since I was young (this was about nine years ago) but still, I’m sure there’s a reason why people are doing this and really, if it’s to improve, instead of victim blaming, why not sort out the licensed mini-cab shortage? (Also, I realise it is something of a cliché, but seriously, there were so many times a genuine taxi driver would actually refuse to go “south of the river”.)
Carrie // Posted 29 November 2009 at 6:31 pm
To be fair to Cabwise, it DOES deal with being able to find a licensed minicab (you text a number and it sends back two licensed minicab firms in your area).
I’ve been in London for ten years now, since moving here as a student, and, actually, I’ve always had a desperate fear of getting a cab – licensed or otherwise – by myself, whether I’m in the city or elsewhere.
Lianne // Posted 29 November 2009 at 6:41 pm
I agree with all of the above; I’m also glad someone else has seen them and finds them inadequate.
The posters make me feel very uncomfortable, and not just because of the clear distress in the image. The headline wording, to the effect of “Please! No! Please…don’t take unlicensed minicabs!” follows on from, and triumphs over the last “To find out what an illegal minicab costs, ask a rape victim”.
The comedian Reginald D. Hunter commented on seeing the old posters, and thinking that the price of the fare would be the last thing he asked a rape victim.
Both campaigns seem to take a cavalier approach to using the imagery of female rape victims to reduce the role illegal minicab drivers play on the streets (whether just for being unlicensed, or for committing further more serious crimes).
Jennifer is right, the Mayor, though he seems adamant in denying it, is according to the TfL Business Plan cutting the numbers of bus miles being run every year for the next few years. This will primarily affect off-peak services in the suburbs, where perceiveably safer tube services are less useful and fewer and further apart. What’s more, according to TfL, women use more buses than men – approx half a million more journeys a year.
How these cuts can do anything to aid the situation is beyond me. It would be interesting to find out what is being done proactively by the MPS to clamp down on the actually offenders (rather than the victims).
Tash // Posted 29 November 2009 at 7:19 pm
God I’m so glad you’ve covered this, I was on the verge of writing in myself. They make me so uncomfortable, I have to avert my eyes every time I see them, so I can only imagine how they might make someone who has gone through rape or sexual assault feel. Not to mention the victim-blaming angle. Where are the ads telling unlicensed minicab drivers to stop doing their illegal work? Where are the ads directed at the rapists telling them not to do it? No, it’s far easier just to tell the women not to get unlicensed cabs and then imply what will happen if they keep doing it.
In addition, evie is spot-on with the point about this being portrayed as the only form of rape known.
George // Posted 30 November 2009 at 10:17 am
Load of crap. I know of someone who got raped by a licensed cab driver this summer.
I really don’t think that a license is going to stop male violence against women. And if they actually cared about women, they wouldn’t put images up like that.
Cynically, I begin to wonder what the motivation actually is – do councils get money for cab licenses?
Nicki // Posted 30 November 2009 at 10:42 am
I’m glad someone’s bringing this up. I can’t walk past them as I find them really uncomfortable and they bring up memories of my past experiences.
It really frustrates me, as everyone above has commented, that it’s the woman’s fault for taking the unlicenced cab – that WOMEN should be careful. Like the warning this morning on Radio One saying that women should take more care at Christmas because sexual assaults go up.
Again, as with parenting and young pregnancies, where the hell is the reference to the men?
Tamasine // Posted 30 November 2009 at 12:54 pm
Thanks for posting about this, I saw one at the weekend and was shocked that they thought such a picture (because it really is all about the picture, rather than the text/information) would really be a positive message to send about not taking an unlicensed taxi. I hate the fact that all the campaigns, particulary around this time of year, are focused on *women* staying safe rather than equally making it clear that *men* should also be aware of the risks/consider their actions towards women/others. For example: http://news.uk.msn.com/uk/articles.aspx?cp-documentid=151132996
woodsiegirl // Posted 30 November 2009 at 1:28 pm
Thanks for posting about this – there’s one of those posters in the tube station I get off at for work, so I have to walk past it every morning; and yes, it is triggering. So glad to know it isn’t just me over-reacting.
I’ve been debating with myself whether or not I should complain about it – after reading this post and the comments, I think I will. Oh, and btw, I’m kinda glad you couldn’t find a version of it online to post here. It’s bad enough having to walk past it every morning, I don’t need to be confronted with it here too.
Kate // Posted 30 November 2009 at 4:05 pm
The problem is the people who design these ads do so completely naïve of the myths and reality surrounding rape. Focusing on how you can reduce your risk is not an offensive concept per se. I frequently see anti-burglary campaigns which warn householders burglars are in the area or provide tips on how to make your house less attractive to burglars. The crucial difference is, however, that society will never shame a burglary victim for a broken bulb in the porch light, or claim an unlocked window was “asking for it”.
Personally, I don’t think it is necessarily anti-feminist to look at how you can reduce your risk, as long as you acknowledge that the only person with the power to prevent rape is the rapist. But obviously any advice on prevention techniques has to focus on the actual realities of rape. (One of) the problems with victim-blaming ads such as these is they once again drag out the myth of stranger danger, when we all know a woman is far more likely to be raped by the colleague or “friend” she shares a taxi with, licensed or otherwise.
To their credit the ACPO campaign launched today does focus more on “acquaintance” rape. Of course it’s still problematic as to most observers it reinforces the idea that alcohol is the new short skirt, but it is refreshing to see some slogans aimed at the men.
As a final point I’d say that at least TfL are tackling this. Unfortunately their jurisdiction is limited to areas like illegal minicabs and part of me is just pleased to see violence against women addressed.
Kristel // Posted 30 November 2009 at 5:10 pm
I will not ever, under any circumstances, take any cab, licenced or unlicenced, by myself. I feel uncomfortable even taking one with my husband or a friend. I have had problems with most cab drivers I’ve encountered – even if they don’t creep me out they are rude, or nosey, stink of ciggy smoke, expect you to be the audience for their rant of the evening, or just can’t even basically drive safely. I cannot stand them. I wish there were more female cab drivers, then I would use them more often.
And yes, this continual onus on WOMEN to avoid trouble! Why is it never on the men who bloody well cause the trouble?! It makes me furious. I mean, what is it that is so difficult for these stupid people who launch these ‘initiatives’ to understand?! So depressing.
Anna // Posted 30 November 2009 at 5:27 pm
George: yes, they do. Not sure if it still happens, but my boyfriend has told me councils used to get a percentage of licenced cab earnings.
Polpol // Posted 30 November 2009 at 5:49 pm
My friend sent me a link to this page with a comment saying how apparently it wasn’t just us being “over sensitive” or anything that these posters in the tubes were very upsetting and made us quite uncomfortable walking past them. We had discussed them amongst ourselves – turns out we were not overreacting at all! It’s hard to get that iamge of the woman’s face out of your head, it stayed with me all night all my way home. I echo the above comments wholeheartedly.
Deborah // Posted 30 November 2009 at 6:25 pm
I’ve never seen those ads, but I belive that I would personally find them to be triggering and really disturbing. I hate how companies like to try and scare women into buying their products or using their services.
Alex Catgirl // Posted 30 November 2009 at 7:38 pm
*sigh* Life would be so much better if people adhered to the “A word to the wise is sufficient” mantra.
But people don”t, I didn’t. When I was young I disregarded the stranger danger warnings, I walked right into a situation that I had been told to run from a hundreds of times before.
The previous commenters are correct, “Stranger” rape is indeed rare, but it does happen, and those blokes? They are not human, at best they are mentally deranged creatures, I’d go so far as to call many of them Evil, as in something that isn’t human running around in a human shell “Evil”.
I’m not exaggerating, I’m not even religious/spiritual, but having run into one it’s the only thing that makes sense, I’m very lucky to be alive. He hurt me, he hurt me bad…he did not care, all that mattered was getting off and if I didn’t live oh well, that was very obvious.
Please please please don’t be stupid and do things you know you shouldn’t you will end up kicking yourself over and over again for the rest of your life.
It doesn’t hurt just you either, it hurts your friends and family too as they are the ones who end up having to put you back together again.
Bad people/primates have always existed and will be living among us until neuroscience/biotech/psychiatry reachs a point where those behaviours/conditions can be identified and eradicated.
Until then, every person, especially girls and women, have to take responsibility and precautions for their own safety, and that’s just the way it is, life isn’t fair =/
Claire // Posted 30 November 2009 at 9:55 pm
The ad is triggering. I know because I saw one last week, middle of the morning rush hour, so not even at a vulnerable time for me, but sure enough, I felt panic and powerlessness freeze me to the spot and like every commuter was staring at me for being stupid enough to be a victim. I had to think really hard to centre myself and not sink into a depression. These ads are wrong on so many levels: 1. First they blame the victim for taking a cab. Conmen are confidence tricksters. Many people, not only the feckless, are conned every day into taking risks. 2. Secondly, they are sexually titilating. A helpless woman begging please, no please no, is a sexual turn on to many men. 3. Third, they are a money generating exercise by the federation representing licensed cab drivers. They allow self-satisfied men to say “I told you so” if someone does get raped. THere is something unsavoury and threatening about me being threatened into having to use a black cab – like a protection racket. the ad emphasises a woman’s dependency on the decency of men and suggests that decency is dependent on a cab licence.
One thing’s for certain, I’m statistically safer in an unlicensed cab than I am in my own bed with my abusive partner but what will the licensed cabbie federation do about that? Transport for London cut bus routes and frequency and then blame us if we don’t spend £15 crawling along on a 2 mile journey in a black cab (if you can get one) listening to someone who makes Enoch Powell sound like an equal opportunities employer. Male aggression is not something I will take responsibility for (whilst maintaining some level of pragmatism). It’s men who rape. It’s men who can stop rape. It’s men who should be blamed for rape.
Melissa // Posted 30 November 2009 at 10:40 pm
I instinctively find this campaign/advert annoying. Its approach seems aimed at scaring women out of the ‘public sphere’. Young men are the most vulnerable to violent attack – or so I’ve heard. I am still, however, yet to see an advert promoting awareness of this in which men are presented in such a similar state of victim hood. I’m not saying that the aim of the campaign isn’t important or worthy – I just find the approach taken really off putting.
Amber // Posted 1 December 2009 at 1:16 pm
Dear All,
I saw the ad on the underground yesterday which says “No, Please, Stop”, etc. and found it absolutely outrageous. I found this forum whilst looking for a copy of the image online, thinking about whether/how to go about complaining.
Has anybody written to tfl or received a response, does anyone know who to write to, or would be interested in writing collaboratively?
I am respectful of and even grateful for what tfl are trying to achieve with their Cabwise campaign, but these ads are pathetically misguided. Seeing the advert sent me into a spin of fear and anger, I felt physically sick and found it quite hard to anchor myself. I cannot imagine how distressing these adverts must be for women who have actually been the victims of rape.
In solidarity.
aimee // Posted 1 December 2009 at 4:44 pm
@ Alex Catgirl.
Your experience must have been awful, and i’m sorry that you had to go through such a trauma.
I must say I disagree with you, though.
I WILL not compromise my life to accommodate rapists and perverts and people who think they have a right to access my body with or without consent.
I WILL not take responsibility for other people perversions and power trips. I won’t do it.
You didn’t get hurt because you were stupid. You shouldn’t be kicking yourself. We shouldn’t be blaming women for their stupidity. We should be blaming men for their violence.
If I get raped, or murdered or assaulted, even if i’m wearing a miniskirt, even if i’m bloody well naked at midnight in the roughest area I can find.. even then it would not be my fault if I was raped. It would be the fault of the rapist. There is NEVER an excuse for rape and it is NEVER the fault of the person who is raped!
Essen // Posted 1 December 2009 at 7:29 pm
What I really dislike about this ad (apart from the upsetting photo) is the role-reversal. It’s more than just victim-blaming.
It makes the WOMEN taking unlicensed cabs into the “rapists” because the ad is saying to them ‘please no, please no, please don’t take unlicensed cabs’, whch is supposed to echo what women* say to their rapists.
* this ad seems predominantly targetted at female rape victims
evie // Posted 1 December 2009 at 10:23 pm
You can complain to TfL, as I did, here: https://www.tfl.gov.uk/tfl/contact/default.asp?type=tfl
Coldharbour // Posted 2 December 2009 at 12:59 am
‘. Young men are the most vulnerable to violent attack – or so I’ve heard.
Male/Male violence is so normalized it’s not considered worth bothering about in society. In patriarchy biological males are conditioned to put up with the constant threat and fear of violence day by day as some sort of perverse Social Darwinian test. ‘Why can you not look after yourself?’ or ‘take some self-defense lessons’ are pretty common fare. One of my friends was told by the ‘Police’ after a vicious racist attack on a nightbus (pre-Lawrence Enquiry) ‘you shouldn’t hang about so late at night’. Good to see them keeping up the good work.
Mary // Posted 2 December 2009 at 1:31 pm
Please please please don’t be stupid and do things you know you shouldn’t you will end up kicking yourself over and over again for the rest of your life.
It doesn’t hurt just you either, it hurts your friends and family too as they are the ones who end up having to put you back together again.
Good God, is this a parody? You have to be joking.
So now I’m not only responsible for my own safety, I’m responsible for my friends and family being concerned about me because they would be upset if I got attacked. And, apparently, my university tutors, if I were still an undergraduate, because heaven forbid my university tutor should be upset by me getting attacked. And I “shouldn’t” get an unlicensed minicab because they’re dangerous. But wait, I probably “shouldn’t” get a black cab either, because that’s what John Worboys drove. So I guess I should walk home. Nobody’s going to have a go at me for walking home after dark because I’m not taking enough responsibility for my own safety, are they?
Oh wait. Well, I guess I’d better stay at home then.
FWIW, I would have been FURIOUS when I was a second-year undergraduate if a tutor had made me promise not to get an unlicensed taxicab. They’re adults. They might be young and slightly naive adults, but they are adults. You probably did a good thing by informing them about the problems of unlicensed minicabs, but I’m shocked and horrified by the bit about promising. You don’t empower young women by telling them that they have a responsibility to other people to protect their bodies. That’s just same-old same-old.
Carrie // Posted 2 December 2009 at 1:42 pm
@Mary – I do take your point, but I didn’t “make” them promise *me* – this lesson was looking at this particular feature, examining the evidence, the risks, the arguments put forward, etc etc, none of which they’d heard about or considered before, and when they had done they were all more than a bit taken aback. (Apart from the potential risk of attack, I think I’m right in saying there’s also an insurance problem with unlicensed cabs in case of accident etc.) They all vowed they would be more alert in future – not because I asked them to, because I didn’t, but they said it themselves because they were newly aware of a danger they hadn’t perceived before.
Of course I totally agree that it is the attacker’s responsibility and his responsibility alone. However, I do see and sympathise with Alex Catgirl’s point.
Elly Badcock // Posted 3 December 2009 at 12:46 pm
So glad to see that other people have picked up on this- I saw the ad at a tube station the other day and found it really shocking. Of course unlicensed cabs are dangerous and we should avoid getting in them, but to essentially place the blame for rape on the people who take them is so wrong, and no different from blaming people who walk down (gasp) unlit streets or have a few drinks on a night out. Shame on TfL. x
saranga // Posted 4 December 2009 at 9:13 am
saw the ad in london this week – horrible. really unsettled me and i had to move down the platform. i did see one later in the week which had a poster next to it offering rape counselling and support for victims, but somehow I don’t think that was intentional placement.
Luna // Posted 4 December 2009 at 12:06 pm
Regarding the Cabwise TfL campaign – I’ve seen it for the last two weeks on the Tube and I found it disturbing, inconsiderate towards the victims and females in general, patronising and totally missed the point. Shock tactics do not work to inform about this terrible crime and how to protect yourself. What are they trying to say? be scared? ‘you will bring this upon yourself for taking an unlicenced cab? Look what a victim of cab rape goes through, do you want to be the next one? It is missing the point. I believe that shocking images do not work in this case but hurt, upset and judge victims (who already have suffered so much.) Not everyone can afford a cab and there will be less bus services and licenced cabs around and women still have to work, walk and go out at night. Educational and proactive campaigns are more effective to help people to help themselves. How much have they paid for this campaign? This money surely could have been invested to improve the service.
Alex Brew // Posted 9 December 2009 at 10:49 am
Anyone feeling bad about the ads might want to think about doing some action around it. For example people have targeted those ads with stickers. You can make some too. They say things like:
Why isn’t Boris using these scare tactics on the men who rape?
Only 6.5% of reported rapes end in conviction.
Feel empowered by this advert?
I bet the rapists do.
4 out of 5 attempted rapes were stopped when the victim: screamed, ran away, threatened or reasoned with the attacker, and physically resisted. (McDermot, 1979, USA)
gadgetgal // Posted 9 December 2009 at 2:29 pm
@Alex Brew – cool idea! People have been toying with the idea of getting a bus campaign like ACPO on the go:
/blog/2009/12/acpo_lines_up_f
But I quite like the idea of something more direct as well, and a sticker on a poster might even get noticed a bit more – any idea where the less-artsy (i.e. me) would get some stickers?
Alex Brew // Posted 9 December 2009 at 2:36 pm
You can buy stickers from stationers I guess :)
earwicga // Posted 9 December 2009 at 3:56 pm
@Alex
Why do you write this? “4 out of 5 attempted rapes were stopped when the victim: screamed, ran away, threatened or reasoned with the attacker, and physically resisted. (McDermot, 1979, USA)”
I don’t imagine it is true for a minute, it is 30 years old and wtf!
Laura // Posted 9 December 2009 at 4:12 pm
gadgetgal – You can buy printable sheets of stickers from Staples and there are templates in Microsoft Publisher for specific sticker sizes which you can use if you don’t want to handwrite the stickers.
Claire // Posted 9 December 2009 at 9:38 pm
I think the comment about 4 out of 5 rapes must be a dodgy statistic. There is a lot of research into how victim react at the moment of attack. Flight and fight are rare reactions. Freezing is much more common.
earwicga // Posted 10 December 2009 at 12:10 pm
There is a comment on a Feministing thread about date rape which I find particularly good and would love to see on the side of a bus in a similar format i.e. it doesn’t have to be ‘young’ women (except they are at most risk of being raped), and it doesn’t have to be about ‘students’ or ‘date-rape’ drugs:
Young women’s fears about date-rape drugs are so ingrained that students mistakenly think it is a more important factor in sexual assault than being in the presence of a rapist.
It changes the nature of victim blaming, it is straightforward, and is also affirming towards rape survivors (well it is to me anyways).
earwicga // Posted 10 December 2009 at 12:13 pm
@ Alex.
I completely misread your post and had exactly the effect you were referring to. Sorry!
Anna // Posted 10 December 2009 at 12:31 pm
That was rather victim-blaming, Alex. Would I now not have been raped if I’d bothered to fight him off or appealed to his blinding logic skills?
Alex Brew // Posted 10 December 2009 at 1:02 pm
Maybe it’s best not to get too hung up on whether or not you agree with that bit of research (though maybe you could look it up and see for yourself since it’s referenced) but instead lets keep our attention on those ads and how awful and disempowering they are.
If you do want to act against the ads, use other stats or phrases that you prefer.
Charlotte // Posted 14 December 2009 at 2:22 am
I Googled this on a whim to see if anyone else found these adverts as disturbing as I do- very glad to see I’m not alone in this.
On a recent date to the cinema I had to sit through a big-screen, full version of this. I was raped just under two years ago so, as some have said above, it was fairly traumatic. Especially on a date, especially because I obviously have a lot of issues around it. And I wasn’t even violently raped. Thankfully it didn’t trigger off a panic attack- this time. But even the smell of the perfume I was wearing on the night I was raped triggers attacks during vulnerable moments, so, to be honest, I’m dreading the next time I’m feeling vulnerable and have to see that advert.
I don’t take cabs: I can’t afford them. I take the bus, I plan ahead when I’m going to be drinking, rarely travel alone at night and know how to look after myself. Aside from any of my own issues I find the adverts just plain patronising.
Marie // Posted 7 December 2011 at 10:16 pm
I found this advert very upsetting. It could have been avoided had a warning been provided yet it wasn’t.
I wrote to the ASA and called them complaining about how upsetting it was and the responce was a complete let down. No changes will be made for those who are hurt by it. Because they think that it has an important purpose – basically scaring women who are the victims but not scaring men with a video of them being abused in prison after being jailed for rape – so it will not be changed or taken off.
They very much seemed as though the many people who cannot stand this advert are not as important as the wrong message they insist on getting across. That women are helpless and make themselves victims and men are not to blame it seems to me I’m afraid to say.