Welcome to Jenny Williamson, The F-Word’s first pictures editor!
Jess McCabe // 6 June 2010
Welcome to Jenny Williamson, who has taken up the role of pictures editor and researcher for The F-Word.
With Jenny’s help, we’re going to be including more illustrations, including original artwork, in our features and reviews.
We advertised for the newly-created role at the beginning of April, and I couldn’t be more pleased Jenny has agreed to take this on – it should make a big difference, especially when our redesign is completed.
Jenny is a long-term reader of The F-Word and excited to be given the chance to fill it with pictures. By day, she is a mild-mannered accountant discussing the principles of double-entry book-keeping; but by night she throws caution to the wind, and fights the patriarchy by arguing with people on the internet whilst curled up on the sofa with a good book. She lives in North London with her house-gnome called Alphonse and vast quantities of books.
Have Your say
Helen // Posted 6 June 2010 at 8:37 pm
hi Jenny, and welcome to The F-Word!
Looking forward to seeing more good illustrations and pictures here!
Helen
Jenny // Posted 6 June 2010 at 10:40 pm
Thanks, Helen!
Lynne Miles // Posted 7 June 2010 at 1:40 pm
Hi Jenny, welcome on board!