A big welcome to June’s guest blogger, Harri C. Weeks
Jess McCabe // 1 June 2011
Can I introduce you to June’s guest blogger?
Harri C. Weeks is a Socialist Queer Feminist Killjoy, Crafter, Sometime Trans activist, and Aspirant House-husband/Homemaker. He volunteered as Trans Students’ Rep for NUS LGBT for two years, and currently has a nine to five desk job which is completely unrelated to his MA in gender, but is keeping his hand in with the role of Trans Rep on UNISON’s National LGBT Committee and by frequently complaining to the whole office about People Being Wrong On The Internet. Harri lives in London with his fiancee, with whom he’s working to live in a more intentional, ethical and ‘green’ way.
He’s currently learning BSL and rapidly becoming a big fan of roller derby.
Look out for Harri’s posts in the coming weeks…!
Photo of balloons by Naoya Fujii, shared on Flickr under a Creative Commons license
Have Your say
To comment, you must be registered with The F-Word. Not a member? Register. Already a member? Use the sign in button below
Laura // Posted 1 June 2011 at 9:00 pm
Welcome to TFW, Harri :-)
Saranga // Posted 12 June 2011 at 3:07 pm
Welcome Harri! And hurray for another person learning BSL, there are not enough people, and particularly not enough men who take an interest the language.
Will you be blogging about anything linked to Ddeafness and BSL?
Harri // Posted 12 June 2011 at 8:02 pm
Hi Saranga,
I hadn’t planned to, no. I can’t say I know enough about it, to be honest, I’ve only had 6 introductory-level lessons. So far the only feminist-blog-worthy thought I’ve had about it is that the sign for husband/wife/spouse is gender-neutral (as far as I’ve learnt so far) and that’s pretty cool, but also that we’ve learnt ‘parents’ as being a combination of F for father and M for mother, which makes me wonder about how one would sign ‘parents’ if one’s parents weren’t a mother and father (If anyone can answer this for me, that would be great).
I’m interested in the politics around BSL and D/deafness, though, and would love to read/learn more about it if you could direct me to a good source.
Harri.
Saranga // Posted 12 June 2011 at 8:48 pm
Hi Harri,
Hmm that’s a really good question about how to sign same sex parents! Speaking as someone who has been leanring for several years, and I’m a long way off fluent (but will get there!) – I’ve never thought about that issue before. I am unaware of a sign for same sex parents, so would probably sign parents and than clarify with a further description. For example, I would probably sign one of the following:
mother-father-both-women
mother-father-both-men
lesbian-mother-father
gay-mother-father
I would love to hear other thoughts and opinions on this though.
Husband/wife/spouse/partner are all gender neutral, you are right about that (unless of course there are other regional signs I am unaware of).
if you want books on Ddeafness try Forest Books, they have everything you could possibly want. In terms of online stuff, try the DeafRead site – it’s a link blog to the best Ddeaf stuff out there – http://www.deafread.com and in terms of general learning try the Signstation website.
Good luck with your lessons, it’s a beautiful language!