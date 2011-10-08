Offence for Offensiveness’ Sake
Philippa Willitts // 8 October 2011
A few weeks ago it was Top Man, then in the last few days they all seem to be coming out of the woodwork. T-shirts are on sale about rape, not even subtly so, but blatant jokes and boasts about rape.
I have hesitated about writing about this, because I don’t want to give these people unnecessary traffic, but the last two I have seen have so appalled me that once I stopped feeling quite as much like I was going to be sick, I decided to write.
I am deliberately going to use links in this post that are not clickable, because I strongly advise against clicking them. I don’t think there are enough trigger warnings in the world, really.
After getting a barrage of emails from Natalie and many others, chargrilled.co.uk took down a t-shirt reading “No + Rohypnol = Yes”, and they have also removed one about being an internet paeophile. The ones that have come to my attention this evening are also about rape, and the second in particular is beyond foul.
I do not know what has happened in the world that a designer thinks it is ok to create these designs. And then for a website owner to think it’s a good design and add it to their site to sell. Why did nobody, at some stage in this process, realise that it was a dreadful idea? And who would wear these shirts?!
1stoptshirtshop can be contacted here, and this seems like a good place to start to get these appalling designs taken down.
Edited to add: It looks like the two t-shirts above have been taken down off the site. Thanks to everyone who emailed the company.
[The image is a photograph of the stencilled words ‘No more rape’. It was taken by Steve Rhodes and is used under a Creative Commons Licence]
Virginie Duval // Posted 8 October 2011 at 10:38 pm
Done. Thanks for bringing it to our attention…
Angela Relle // Posted 9 October 2011 at 12:04 am
The website is registered to wayne.stanez@imanez.com, just in case you want to double up protest emails.
Carol1979 // Posted 9 October 2011 at 9:10 am
That’s nothing compared to this site that has an IMAGE OF RAPE printed on their new Christmas t-shirt! It is beyond me. They’re also the first site that comes up in search results for rape t-shirt. Oh and their contact us page is also highly offensive – http://www.foulmouthshirts.com/contact.htm What is happening to the world?
Summer // Posted 9 October 2011 at 10:07 am
What the hell is wrong with people? The ones who’d think this up and happily make and sell it and those who’d buy? I honestly give up with people sometimes. If anyone i knew wore a shirt like this they’d be lucky to just get a bollocking from me about it, I’d like to think my friends are decent though because someone wearing a shirt such as No+Rohypnol=yes is certainly not!
Bob4Peace // Posted 9 October 2011 at 5:03 pm
If the t-shirt sites have taken off the offending items, have TopMan removed theirs from stores yet, and if not is there a contact link for TopMan? Clearly more info is needed for big chain stores that are harder to influence. Thanks :o)
Amanda McIndoe // Posted 12 October 2011 at 12:06 am
These T-shirts are horrible! Yet I have known the sort of people who would wear them. Normally the sort of folks that think they are being so subversive and so un-pc. They seem to think the more purile and offensive they can be the funnier they are. Wrong, wrong, wrong. My message to the types who wear these t-shirts, is simple, look if you really want to upset the “establishment” tell them you’re a feminist. Lost count of the amount of people I’ve pissed off telling them that!