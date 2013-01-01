Girls Are blog relaunched

// 24 November 2011

Online music website the girls are has relaunched with a new site and new team of editors including Melody Maker journo Ngaire Ruth, Tom Tom Magazine Copy Editor Lydia Harris and US Editor Pam Ronnei.

Editor, Annette Barlow has more:

Since late 2009, the girls are has been an online platform showcasing the best women in the music realm – and now we are re-launching the original blog as an all-singing, all-dancing online music magazine.

Born on a rainy autumn day after one too many glasses of red wine, the girls are has since set itself as a pioneer in celebrating and supporting the allegedly ‘weaker’ sex in music, and fighting the prejudices that want women in music to solely be silent muses, shrinking singer-songwriters or brand-driven popstrels, in good company alongside brilliant projects Wears The Trousers and The Other Woman Music.

Now, after enriching collaborations with the likes of BBC 6 Music and Ladyfest Ten, the girls are back with a bang, and they are bigger and bolder than ever with a shiny new website, a new team of uber-talented editors, contributors from all over the world and big plans for the future.

