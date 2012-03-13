Why I’ll always walk alone
CP Reece // 13 March 2012
Image shows a snowy scene. In the foreground is the silhouette of a woman standing alone on a low wall. Mountains stretch in the background. Shared by Gavin Schaefer under a Creative Commons License.
Does anyone remember Jo Chandler? Google her, and you get one reference, and one deleted story. She was a lone female walker who was viciously attacked, probably by a man, near Catterick Bridge on the Coast to Coast long distance route in summer 1990.
The story was featured widely in the press at a time just before universal internet press coverage, which may be why you can’t find it now. Featured for a few weeks, it then vanished. We never found out if she recovered from her serious injuries. We never found out whether or not her attacker was caught and brought to justice. (I assume not.)
What was memorable was the Police advice to women: do not walk alone. Reading the recent F Word blog post about Government advice to Canadian women travelling alone, I was vividly reminded of that time period, when I did an annual long distance footpath on my own, and came under heavy pressure from friends, family and officialdom to cease my lone walking activities. Of course I resisted, and am still a regular lone walker, just back from a few days in the Lakes.
Blame the victim, curtail the victims’ freedom, and not a word about catching the perpetrators! Obviously things haven’t changed very much in the last 22 years!
I completed the Coast to Coast footpath alone in 1988, travelling from Robin Hoods Bay on the east coast to St Bees on the west (the wrong way, which gave me extra pleasure!) In fact I’ve been considering doing it the “right way” (west-east) soon. Since then I have completed 12 long distance footpaths of between 160 and 300 miles, and numerous day walks on moors and mountains, always on my own, and always with great enjoyment. And I have never felt unsafe, once. The only thing that scares me on a long walk is farm dogs, or the ill-trained dogs of irresponsible owners who think it’s alright to let them molest other walkers despite the fact that they have no control over their pets, who will not come when called.
Jo Chandler was attacked not on a remote moor or mountain, but on a lowland field path near a busy motorway bridge. But that didn’t stop the “authorities” declaring that remote moorland and mountain walks should be out of bounds to solo women, lest they cause trouble for us all by getting themselves attacked.
Why do men attempt to curfew women when such attacks happen? Why not ban solo men; after all, female walkers don’t attack men, much. The press and the police in particular created a climate of fear after the attack on Ms Chandler, which seriously deterred women from walking unaccompanied for several years. When I wrote, in 1991, to The Great Outdoors magazine, protesting at this and arguing that as men are the attackers, it is their freedom, not that of women, which should be examined, they reacted with a sexist editorial response which has caused me to boycott them for 21 years.
Why walk alone? I could refer you to the master of lone walking and writing about wild places, the late Alfred Wainwright, who wrote of the joys of lone experience in the mountains and moors. But he did not consider women “capable” of appreciating hill country the way men do! Much though I love his drawings and writing about mountains, I’m glad I never met the man. We probably would have come to blows!
That’s all right for men, of course. But after 30-odd years of solo walking, both day walks and multi-day long distance trips, I can count the other lone women I meet on my fingers, and often they are from other, more enlightened parts of Europe. I don’t count Julia Bradbury either; she walks with a dozen camera crew!
It’s not just the walks, either. I always used to stay at Youth Hostels because, firstly, I had no money and they’re cheap, and secondly, they are very egalitarian and don’t differentiate between male and female, young and old, gay and straight etc. Everyone is welcome to stay there and enjoy the countryside: alone, in a family or in a group.
But there comes a time when a girl wants a bit more luxury, and there are all sorts of obstacles in hotels, guest houses and the like. Single supplements, guest houses who assume you’re going to be male because you’re on your own, and make you feel uncomfortable when it turns out otherwise, and hotels who have all sorts of sometimes unconscious ways of making you feel uncomfortable as a lone woman, while lone men are taken for granted. The table you get in the restaurant, the look you get in the bar (and the length of time it takes to get served), the remarks from staff who seem to accept that it’s OK for a man to travel alone but keep asking questions, about who is joining you, of a lone woman. There was one hotel in my favourite stamping ground, the Lake District, namely the Derwentwater in Portinscale near Keswick, who were totally accepting in every way of solo women, and where I felt so comfortable that I went there on every trip to the Lakes, 5 or 6 times a year. But then they were taken over by a chain, Shearings, and all the unconsciously sexist assumptions about solo women started to manifest themselves in new staff behaviour. The food deteriorated, too. So I stopped going.
But I shall always walk alone. The beauty of the mountains, the palpable silence, the peace and solitude are vital to me. The joy of making my own route, of stopping when I want, of marching fast or wandering slowly, at no-one’s beck and call. It’s the modern day equivalent for me of Virginia Woolf’s room of one’s own.
Life isn’t risk-free. But if I am ever attacked, I refuse to accept any blame. There’s nothing that makes climbing mountains particularly attractive to a man looking to molest women, and we know that statistically men are far more likely to be attacked by a stranger anywhere, but that doesn’t stop the myths and the climate of victim-blaming fear often created by patriarchy in the press or police/judiciary.
If you see me on the fells or the moors, give me a smile. And get out there, girls. It’s your territory too!
Have Your say
To comment, you must be registered with The F-Word. Not a member? Register. Already a member? Use the sign in button below
Vicky // Posted 13 March 2012 at 1:47 pm
Beautiful post. I love lone walking for the same reasons as you do – the perfect quiet, the solitude, the ability to choose my own pace and go where I like. But it took me a long time to work out that it was OK for me to go walking alone. The comments about my personal safety (“That’s not very clever, is it?” “Anything could happen and nobody would know”) made me feel as though I were being irresponsible just for wanting to join in with an activity that male walkers can take for granted.
IronFly // Posted 13 March 2012 at 3:51 pm
Such a lovely post, thank you CP Reece. I walk/explore/travel alone a lot and love solitude. It’s soul-replenishing and liberating. :)
Cycleboy // Posted 13 March 2012 at 5:44 pm
If one were to go by stats alone, we’d stop people driving cars or crossing roads. Our ability to evaluate risk is very poor.
Many years ago I hears a radio programme in which a woman had become an expert on badgers by observing them in the woods near her home. When asked if being alone in such places in the dead of night wasn’t dangerous, as she was invariably there in the wee small hours, she said ‘no’. Anyone who went out with the intention of attacking a lone woman would not go into a wood at 2am, but skulk on the edge of a built up area when people are more likely to be around.
Likewise, the probability of meeting a psychopath on a long distance walk is slim, though it’s also probably true that they are few and far between in the population as a whole. Trying to formulate rules to avoid them is likely to be fruitless anyway.
Sue // Posted 13 March 2012 at 9:19 pm
Great post CP Reece and long may you walk alone!
I admit I’ve never been a keen walker (too lazy) but I used to hitch-hike alone, in the years before I could afford a car. I was never assaulted and only once felt very slightly intimidated, despite the hands in the air ‘horror’ of some people I knew. Ok, I never told my mum…
We women are capable of travelling when and how we like, just as men are, and we must continue to exercise our freedom to do so. Don’t be cowed by disapproval and negative propaganda. Despite the tragedy of Jo Chandler, the world is safer than they will admit and is ours for the exploring!
Cycleboy // Posted 14 March 2012 at 1:15 pm
“We women are capable of travelling when and how we like … and we must continue to exercise our freedom to do so. ”
A good friend gets very angry about the advice given by the likes of the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, about what not to wear, not going out alone at night etc. If every woman were to follow such advice, the implication would be that any woman NOT doing so was ‘fair game’ and, by extension, ‘got what she deserved’.
sisterphonetica // Posted 14 March 2012 at 5:58 pm
Another lone walker, lone holidayer here. I love getting out in the middle of nowhere on my own and object very strongly to the assertion that it’s risky behaviour for a woman to do things on her own.
I feel much more at risk in town on a Saturday night than I do in the middle of nowhere on a lonely walk.
Keep walking and enjoying the silence! Much easier to meet the wildlife that way too than with a chattering bunch of friends or a loud man in tow!
Adric // Posted 15 March 2012 at 12:43 am
I find it sad that people seem to assume that violent crime is that common. Surely the average person is a very low risk regardless of the situation?
1BreastedWarrior // Posted 12 September 2017 at 3:20 pm
I’m so glad you remember Jo. She was lovely. She only died recently as a result of seizures from her long term injuries, and her life was changed utterly by the attack. She was such a wonderful OT, potter, wild witty woman, confined to a wheelchair with brain injuries that immobilised her. Her suspected attacker was never charged or convicted and the costs of her lifetime of devoted care devolved to her family. I’d like to know if this case could be re-opened and if the attacker has repeated the crime he was able to get away with. It would be such a statement for single women and for women walkers if he were finally convicted.