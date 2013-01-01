European Parliament adopts 2012 accession reports Helen G // 2 April 2012

From a press release by the European Parliament’s Intergroup on LGBT Rights:

On Thursday 29 March the European Parliament adopted its annual enlargement progress reports for Turkey, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo. All resolutions require more progress in the field of LGBT rights.

Turkey, Serbia and Montenegro are official candidates to join the EU, and Kosovo is currently considered a potential candidate.

The resolution on Turkey “urges the Government to ensure that equality, regardless of gender, gender identity, racial or ethnic origin, religion or belief, disability, age or sexual orientation, is guaranteed by the law and effectively enforced, including respect by the police”.

The Parliament also asked for homophobia and transphobia to be included in hate crime law, condemned the frequent prosecution of LGBT people, and asked that Turkish Armed Forces end classifying homosexuality as a ‘psychosexual illness’.

The resolution on Serbia includes extensive references to LGBT rights. Notably, the Parliament expresses serious concern about “the lack of political will […] to ensure the safety of the participants of the Pride Parade” in 2011, and “strongly condemns inflammatory and discriminatory remarks on the topic by some politicians and members of the Orthodox clergy.”

Jelko Kacin MEP, Rapporteur for the accession of Serbia and member of the LGBT Intergroup, declared: “We will continue to encourage the authorities in Belgrade to make sure that the next trip of an MEP to the Belgrade Pride will not only be to a press conference, like mine was last year. LGBT rights should be respected throughout the year, and the first convictions for hate violence set an important precedent.”

Thursday’s resolution on Montenegro highlights positive developments in the country, and “welcomes the recent adoption of the Law Against Discrimination, which explicitly mentions sexual orientation and gender identity”.

Finally, the resolution on Kosovo highlights that “discrimination is still a serious problem in the country, and calls on the Government to implement a broad anti-discrimination strategy” on all grounds, including sexual orientation and gender identity.

