Update: New Boy Friend video and UK tour dates Cazz Blase // 14 April 2012

Following on from my recent ish review of Boy Friend’s debut album, Egyptian Wrinkle comes the excellent news that the band will be touring the UK in May.

It will be interesting to see how their sound translates on the live stage. Will smoke machines be deployed along with coloured strobes? Will the theoretical ghost of Liz Fraser put in an appearance, will they emerge on stage to the strains of ‘Song to the siren’?

It could well be very mysterious…

Dates are as follows:

5th London Camden Crawl

6th Bristol Simple Things Festival

7th Wrexham Central Station

8th Liverpool Studio 2

9th Manchester Deaf Institute (w/Perfume Genius)

10th Brighton Great Escape

Here is the video to the album’s suitably swirly title track.

Image of Alice Daisy’s Moog Voyager and Yamaha CS dual channel synthesizer by Loui Loui, via a flickr creative commons licence

