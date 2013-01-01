Update: New Boy Friend video and UK tour dates
Cazz Blase // 14 April 2012
Following on from my recent ish review of Boy Friend’s debut album, Egyptian Wrinkle comes the excellent news that the band will be touring the UK in May.
It will be interesting to see how their sound translates on the live stage. Will smoke machines be deployed along with coloured strobes? Will the theoretical ghost of Liz Fraser put in an appearance, will they emerge on stage to the strains of ‘Song to the siren’?
It could well be very mysterious…
Dates are as follows:
5th London Camden Crawl
6th Bristol Simple Things Festival
7th Wrexham Central Station
8th Liverpool Studio 2
9th Manchester Deaf Institute (w/Perfume Genius)
10th Brighton Great Escape
Here is the video to the album’s suitably swirly title track.
Image of Alice Daisy’s Moog Voyager and Yamaha CS dual channel synthesizer by Loui Loui, via a flickr creative commons licence
