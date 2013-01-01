New review: Week two at the Edinburgh Fringe Megan Stodel // 16 August 2012

Continuing from last week’s round-up of reviews, this week has seen even more shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival reviewed by The F-Word

The largest arts festival in the world continues, and reviewers from The F-Word have been there to check out shows that we thought might interest our readers.

In last week’s round-up, we brought you reviews of shows about everything from a mother/daughter relationship to the political situation of the past 25 years. This week, the Fringe has offered a similarly eclectic mix, and we have reviewed shows about women’s boxing, compulsive crying, and three women’s journey across the UK as a rejection of society’s traditional expectations of their life paths. There’s plenty more; read a review about Satan’s Playground, a play that Zowie Victoria Nugent says “hinges on the fragile boundaries between mysticism and madness, fascination and fear”, and one of the “honest, tasteful and disturbing” Well Behaved Women Rarely Make History, reviewed by Elizabeth Glass.

Click here to read and comment on the second round-up of reviews from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Click here to read and comment on the first round-up of reviews from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Permalink // Tags: reviews, theatre