Weekly Round-Up and Open Thread, 10th September 2012
Catherine Redfern // 10 September 2012
Here’s this week’s open thread and our regular round-up of some of the articles and blogs we’ve noticed over the last week or so, but not had the time or capacity to post about.
If you have a link or comment that doesn’t fit anywhere else and would like to share it, feel free to drop it in the comments here.
As always, linking does not imply endorsement.
- Gay marriage advocates, stop throwing poly people under the bus
- Justice miscarried? Shocking fetus dump case to be tried – for soil contamination
- Woman shoots rapist who blackmailed her, leaves head hanging in village square (Daily Bhaskar)
- Why I am standing down as Respect Party candidate
- 20% decrease in number of women in cabinet
- HIV-positive women ‘routinely sterilised without consent’ in Kenya (Guardian, Society)
- Judge orders prison officials to provide sex-reassignment surgery to a transgender inmate (AP)
- Call-out for funds to produce a film on Afghan human rights activist Malalai Joya
- A survey for Orthodox Jewish women about readings of the Book of Esther
- 500 year old ‘feminist’ siddur reissued in Hebrew
- Lego Friends petition: why feminists should think twice before they sign (Guardian, Cif)
- Pink LEGO vs the Imagination Police
- Fight to clear Derby suffragette Alice Wheeldon’s name
- I fucking hate sexism in science
- Where is the feminist voice in the porn debate? (Guardian, Life and style, Women)
- Why we welcome govt exploring porn filter options
- How Moffat ruined Dr Who for my little sister
- Muslim woman’s body found in hospital morgue covered with bacon
- Just a girl, in the world (Sydney Morning Herald)
- Emily Dickinson gets a new look in recovered photograph
- Literal interpretation of a Daily Mail picture story
- Goodbye for now “I’m done with blogging for an indefinite period of time.”
- It’s Really Time for the Harassment to End
- MISANDRY: A HOW-TO
- The Great Geek Sexism Debate
- In Praise of Being Daring (And Wrong)
- Workfare at the British Heart Foundation
- MARIA MILLER AND THE POLITICAL INTERNET MEME
- Disabled visitors say ‘Paralympic bubble’ does not reflect Britain’s reality
- Atos: A Privatised Service Provider In A Post-Satire World
- Women’s representation in media: the best data on the subject to date
- Is this what a feminist looks like?
- Parade’s End director says sexism is still rife in drama world
- The buzz: how the vibrator came to be
- What is ‘breast ironing’ and why is no one talking about it?
- Naomi Wolf live chat on Mumsnet
- Naomi Wolf’s book Vagina: self-help marketed as feminism
- Leon Knight, ex-footballer and noted misogynist, suspended from Twitter
- Attraction – or lack thereof – to trans people (Tobi Hill-Meyer, Tumblr)
- Misogyny (The Heresy Club) [trigger warning]
Zoe Margolis on sexism in erotic publishing:
UKFeminista are organising a Feminist Lobby of the UK Parliament on 24 October.
[Image of various feminist ephemera taken by me.]
anywavewilldo // Posted 11 September 2012 at 1:09 pm
The story on the appaling desecration of a muslim woman’s body from the Independent is from 2003. I think it is important to give some context to the posting of historical incidents of race hate – and perhaps the open thread wasn’t the best place on the blog. For example did the woman’s family attain justice after the incident? was a prosecution brought? have similar incidents taken place recently making this issue current?
in sisterhood, Anywave Willdo
Laura // Posted 12 September 2012 at 8:51 am
Sorry about that. People were tweeting it and I forgot to check the date when it was added to the round-up list.