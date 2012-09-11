Weekly Round-Up and Open Thread, 10th September 2012 Catherine Redfern // 10 September 2012

Here’s this week’s open thread and our regular round-up of some of the articles and blogs we’ve noticed over the last week or so, but not had the time or capacity to post about.

If you have a link or comment that doesn’t fit anywhere else and would like to share it, feel free to drop it in the comments here.

As always, linking does not imply endorsement.

Zoe Margolis on sexism in erotic publishing:

UKFeminista are organising a Feminist Lobby of the UK Parliament on 24 October.

[Image of various feminist ephemera taken by me.]

