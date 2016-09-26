Welcome new editors! Editor // 24 September 2016

If you’ve looked at our About us page recently, you may have noticed there are seven new names and faces there.

This is the result of the recruitment drive we ran back in July. (We still have visuals arts to fill and – resources permitting – will be advertising for this position again at a later point.)

We were first of all joined by Harriet Kilikita, our new fiction editor, who I am introducing somewhat belatedly, as she has been with us since late August. Harriet has been followed by Yasha Gosrani (TV), Pooja Kawa and Aisling Twomey (features), along with Monica Karpinski, Dawn Robinson and Amy Grant (guest content on the blog).

Please join me in giving them all a warm welcome!

Here are some more details about our new editors, in their own words:

Harriet Kilikita (fiction editor)

As a bookworm and feminist, Harriet has a particular interest in feminism within the world of literature and theatre. She really hit her feminist stride at university, getting into rants about gender inequality over pizza and wine. She can often be found eating something new, musing on her PhD, cooking up a storm or facing the wrong way in a Pilates class. For more food, books and feminism follow her @HKilikita.

Contact Harriet with pitches for fiction book reviews and section-relevant features at fiction@thefword.org.uk

Yasha Gosrani (TV editor)

Yasha first realised she was a feminist when she did a school project on the Suffragettes at the age of 14, and has been fighting for women and girls ever since. She is passionate about the power of education and information in transforming the lives of women and girls everywhere. Until recently, she has been working as a corporate solicitor in the City. In her spare time, Yasha enjoys yelling at the TV, gin, buying vintage furniture for her home and making things.

Contact Yasha with pitches for TV reviews and section-relevant features at tv@thefword.org.uk

Pooja Kawa (features editor)

Pooja Kawa is an intersectional feminist, Londoner and lover of history. Having a British-Indian background, Pooja has tried to reconcile two entirely different identities and cultures, and has had differing experiences of feminism and perceptions of the woman between both communities. She has written on aspects of women’s history in India, Nigeria, Britain and the USA, which has triggered her interest in global feminism and long histories behind them. Pooja also loves theatre and has written reviews in this area for the F-Word. She makes a living working in universities. You can find her on Twitter @pooja_kawa.

Aisling Twomey (features editor)

Aisling was born and raised in Cork, Ireland, but now lives and works in London. She holds a BCl (Hons) and LLM (Criminal Justice) from University College Cork. She has worked in communications and media for politicians and human rights organisations. She has also been a freelance writer and editor for nine years. Aisling loves fitness and reads many, many books. She is currently training to be a yoga teacher (but also loves cheeseburgers). You will never find her ironing, because she flat-out refuses.

Contact Pooja and Aisling with pitches for features at features@thefword.org.uk

Monica Karpinski (guest content editor)

Monica is a feminist writer and editor who loves nothing more than excellent conversation. A firm believer in the power of language and good media to make change, she is particularly interested in media representation and reportage of gender and sex. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, Monica loves exploring East London’s nooks and crannies by bike and taking any chance possible to travel. By day, you’ll find her heading the content channel of a digital marketing company. She still isn’t used to English winter.

Dawn Robinson (guest content editor)

Dawn does things in fives: degrees, children, decades… and is currently the jam in the sandwich, like many other mid-years women. As a child, Dawn found page 3 in her father’s newspaper offensive and therein started a lifelong interest in women’s rights. She not only remembers second wave feminism, she lived it, doing the second shift while absorbing and teaching feminist theory and wondering why her own practice didn’t add up! Having completed many years of the 9-5 (yeah, right) in education and publishing, she now spends her time writing, copy editing and occasionally playing with paint, by the sea in North Cornwall/Devon. Her interests are eclectic from football to politics, through literature to film, especially social realism. She feels that one day everything will make sense – but not yet. Catch her on twitter @jeeznotuagain.

Amy Grant (guest content editor)

Amy is a publications editor for a national equality body where she produces guidance for people on their rights and blogs about the importance of diversity. She first identified as a feminist when a wonderful English teacher showed her how differently men and women use language. When she isn’t harnessing the mighty powers of writing and editing to tackle discrimination, Amy is obsessing over black holes and gravity, watching roller derby and looking at pictures of French Bulldogs. She tweets @amoirh.

Contact Monica, Dawn and Amy with pitches for one-off or occasional guest blog posts at guestposts@thefword.org.uk

For the full list of our section-related addresses, click here.

[ Image description and credit :

Close up of a fountain pen’s nib, with an out of focus page in the background, showing typed words with handwritten annotations. By Nic McPhee, shared under a Creative Commons License.]

