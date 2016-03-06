Happily ever after is for everyone Romance writer Brooke Winters emphasises the importance of diversity and avoiding damaging stereotypes in romantic fiction Brooke Winters, 22 December 2016



I remember the first time I read a good representation of a disabled character in a romance novel. I was a teenager and the series was called Making Out. There was a blind character, Benjamin, who was funny, intelligent and independent, and I remember reading it and thinking that if he could live well with a disability then so could I. It completely contrasted to every other disabled character that I had ever read up to that point. I have always loved romance novels but the disabled characters I read about as a teenager were either tortured heroes who didn’t feel like their poor disabled lives were worth living until a non-disabled love interest came along and saved them, or they were villains who were bitter because of their disability.

Poor representation wasn’t just limited to disability. Gay characters in mainstream romance novels were usually a stereotypical gay best friend for the heroine. The only Mexican characters were maids or housekeepers, who often took on a stereotypically maternal role. Native Americans would occasionally appear to do something magical and Gypsies were either thieves or psychics. Bisexual women were exclusively villains and trans people weren’t represented at all.

If you are part of a group that isn’t marginalised, inaccurate and stereotypical representations can be annoying. I get mildly irritated when I read books set in the UK, written by authors who aren’t British, that are littered with stereotypes, but there are no harmful consequences if people think Brits drink a lot of tea and spend their time queuing. When you are part of a marginalised group, your portrayal in books or any other media can have lasting and far-reaching consequences. Every self-loathing disabled character that I read when I was a teenager contributed to the shame I felt around my disabilities and to low self-confidence.

These problems aren’t limited to groups that we recognise as being marginalised. You only have to look at certain portrayals of BDSM in romance novels to see the harmful representation of this group. Novels that can’t differentiate between consensual BDSM and domestic violence are damaging to women and to the BDSM community. If someone writes a BDSM romance novel and the hero needs to be cured of his dominance so that the happily ever after is nice and vanilla, then that portrayal of BDSM is harmful.

When authors write bad representations of marginalised groups that they don’t belong to, that’s a choice they’ve made

Writers don’t create social problems but fiction can reinforce stereotypes or challenge them. Novels can change the way that people think and feel about things. We all internalise the racism, ableism, heterosexism and misogyny that exists at every level of our society and writers are no exception. If we don’t actively challenge our own prejudices then the work we produce will inevitably be racist, ableist, heterosexist and misogynistic. When authors write bad representations of marginalised groups that they don’t belong to, that’s a choice they’ve made. They’ve chosen not to educate themselves before creating a character who isn’t like them. They’ve chosen not to listen to the communities that they’re writing about. They’ve chosen not to consider, or even to ignore, the negative consequences that their work will have on marginalised people.

When I read a series of romance novels, I like to completely immerse myself in the fictional world that the author has created. I want to be able to picture myself in that world. One of my favourite authors is Lexi Blake. I love her novels because most of her heroines are curvy and most of her heroes are attracted to plus size women. She writes disabled characters with both physical disabilities and mental health problems. Essentially, she writes about women like me. When I read Lexi Blake’s portrayal of disabled and plus size women, I feel less self-conscious about my own disability and weight.

Another favourite series of mine is Badass Brats by Sorcha Black, Leia Shaw, and Cari Silverwood. It’s a series of romance novels where all the female characters are bisexual and all the characters are polyamorous. Monogamous women get to see their relationship ideals played out in most mainstream romance novels and it’s important for polyamorous women to have the same experience. It feels validating to read something that reflects your own life. According to the Romantic Novelists’ Association, this is exactly what romance readers are looking for; “a hero or heroine they can identify with”. Every romance reader deserves to see someone like them represented in the pages of romance novels.

In my opinion, the best representation comes when characters from marginalised groups are written by people who belong to those groups. However, I don’t think that means that you should only write disabled characters if you are disabled and queer characters if you are queer or that you should only write characters who share your ethnicity. I want to see myself represented in every series that I read. I know some people think that you shouldn’t write point of view characters who don’t share your ethnicity, disability or sexual orientation, but instead save this diversity for secondary characters. I don’t think this works in romance. In a romance series, you don’t really get secondary characters. You get characters who are waiting for their book, for their own happily ever after.

As harmful as bad representation can be, accurate, realistic and positive representation can be incredibly empowering

I once read a series of romance novels and every character got their own story, except for the gay best friend. A reader asked on a forum when he would get his own book and the author explained that he wouldn’t. I understood why. She didn’t feel that she could write an authentic portrayal of gay romance. I didn’t disagree with her decision but I still felt hurt. It felt like queer people were okay to support straight people but didn’t deserve a book of their own. I remember feeling like some authors felt that LGBT people just weren’t worth the effort required to write them as a main character, because that would mean creating more than just a stereotype.

As harmful as bad representation can be, accurate, realistic and positive representation can be incredibly empowering. It’s so important that writers from marginalised groups are given the same opportunities as other writers, and I think that the only real solution to the problem of lack of diversity and poor representation in romance novels is having diverse authors. Of course, there are already diverse authors writing and publishing their stories, featuring characters who are like them. There are an increasing number of lesbian publishers, publishing female/female romance by and for lesbians and bisexual women. Male/male romance tends to be written by heterosexual women for heterosexual women but there are gay and bisexual men writing in this genre too and it only takes a quick google search to find them. There are plenty of BAME women writing BAME characters in romance novels, disabled women writing disabled characters and trans people writing trans characters. The problem is that they’re not necessarily getting the publicity or the recognition that they deserve. That’s not to say that there aren’t women from marginalised groups on the bestseller lists or receiving awards for their work, they’re just under represented.

We need more diversity in mainstream romance but it’s not enough just to have diverse characters. Representations of marginalised groups that are stereotypical and inaccurate are harmful and worse than not being represented at all. Authors writing characters who aren’t like them need to do their research and listen to the communities they’re writing about. They need to take responsibility for what they’re writing and the impact that it can have on their readers. And as a genre, we need to make more space for authors from marginalised groups because no one can write our stories better than we can.

Brooke Winters is a romance writer and reader. She is a member of the Romance Writers of America, Romantic Novelists' Association and Golden Crown Literary Society. You can find her on Twitter @brookewinters33