The comic strip: commercial feminism Guest Blogger // 24 December 2016

Silvia Carrus is an Italian illustrator and comic artist living in London. She loves to make comics about feminism and animals, and is the author of ‘Feminist Cat’ and ‘The Feminist Superheroes’. Check out her work on Tumblr and tweet her @silviargh.

This month’s comic depicts a company using feminism to sell a variety of products to a woman, including a t-shirt with the slogan ‘Feminism is hot’ and a ‘Tough Bitch’ necklace

