Introducing February’s guest blogger Monica Karpinski // 3 February 2017

As we thank Rabiah Hussain for her brilliant writing in January, we move forward to welcome Emma Hamilton, February’s guest blogger.

In her own words:

“Emma lives in the north of England and is an ex-social worker, having worked with vulnerable families for many years. She has never written publicly before but is writing from both personal experience and broader takes on social issues. She lost her beautiful daughter Katie last year to mental health problems and wants to shine a light on the challenges women with mental health difficulties face.

Emma loves to read, craft and be by the sea.”

Welcome, Emma!

Image is of a room stacked full of different coloured books.

Image by Eli Francis, from Unsplash. Used under Creative Commons Zero licence.

