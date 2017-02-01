The comic strip: limited feminism

// 28 February 2017

Silvia Carrus is an Italian illustrator and comic artist living in London. She loves to make comics about feminism and animals, and is the author of ‘Feminist Cat’ and ‘The Feminist Superheroes’. Check out her work on Tumblr and tweet her @silviargh.

This month’s comic depicts a woman reluctant to add another woman’s issue to her neat pile as it doesn’t affect her directly, makes the pile ‘unstable’ and she might not have time to think about it

