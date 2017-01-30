Weekly round-up and open thread Lusana Taylor // 6 February 2017

A woman vilified on the front pages today was actually a grieving mother (The Pool)

From the article: “The tabloids are crying “health tourism” over a woman who lost two babies when she went into labour prematurely mid-flight. When did we lose sight of all empathy?”

Gay people are still being locked up in Britain. What use is this pardon to them? (Huck)

Meet the First Woman to Win the “Nobel Prize of Mathematics” (Mother Jones)

From the article: “On Wednesday, Maryam Mirzakhani became the first woman in 78 years to be awarded the prestigious Fields Medal, considered the highest honor in mathematics. She was selected for ‘stunning advances in the theory of Riemann surfaces and their moduli spaces.'”

#DressLikeAWoman: Twitter backlash over reports of dress code for Trump staff (The Guardian)

From the article: “The claims that Trump expected his female staff members to wear stereotypically feminine attire drew ire on Twitter. Users responded with the hashtag #DressLikeAWoman.”

Glenda Jackson: ‘Theatre still doesn’t think women are interesting’ (The Stage)

5 Reasons Why the Pressure to Have Clear Skin Is a Feminist Issue (Everyday Feminism)

Your defense of immigrants is fucking colonialist (The Bridge to Texangeles)

From the article: “Yeah your great grandpa was 1/8 Hungarian or something, but unless Trump signed a ban on travelers from your country OR your family is here due to the U.S. bombing your country, please kindly stop appropriating the experiences of people who are actually suffering. ‘We are all immigrants’ is cute in theory, but it completely erases the role white supremacy plays in specifically targeting Latinx, South Asian, African, and Middle Eastern immigrants.”

Utopian thinking: how to build a truly feminist society (The Guardian)

Easily-Triggered, Privileged People Have Turned Society Into Their Own Giant Safe Space (Huffington Post)

From the article: “The truth of the matter is that privileged people have all of society as a safe space; our culture and even our laws are formed around their comfort. The most unequal laws of history have existed to protect the safe space of those in power — a space safe from abortions, from queer marriages, from black people and women voting, from anything that challenges their supremacy. Many of the people catered to by the entire setup of society are the same ones who would claim that life never gave them a ‘safe space.'”

People are asking how they can become a ‘professional anarchist’ (Indy100)

Why most of the lawyers you see battling Trump’s immigration order are women (Quartz)

Article 50 Brexit vote: Full list of MPs who backed Theresa May starting official EU negotiations – and those who voted against (The Independent)

Everyday pricks distance themselves from Trump (The Daily Mash) [Satire]

From the article: “Tom Booker, who owns 400 buy-to-let properties and drives a Jaguar with a customised hood ornament, said: ‘I am a prick. I have a number of blinkered views and am generally hostile towards the underdog in any situation.

‘However Trump is taking prick behaviour too far, something I never thought was possible.'”

16 Acts Of Self-Care To Get You Through 2017 (Buzzfeed)

