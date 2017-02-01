Weekly round-up and open thread Lusana Taylor // 21 February 2017



Welcome to another weekly round-up, where we share (what we see as) the most interesting and important articles from the previous seven days. We’d love to hear your thoughts on any of the issues covered in the articles we’ve picked.

As always, linking to articles does not mean endorsement from the F-Word and certain links may be triggering. We welcome debate in the comments section and on Facebook/Twitter but remind readers that any comments containing sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic or disablist language will be deleted immediately.

If you notice that we’ve missed out any important articles from the past week, feel free to let us know.

Are we in danger of designing public spaces that favour only non-disabled men? (Fawcett Society)

I’m so glad to spoil this film for you (The Guardian)

Pro-Choice Campaigners Say It’s “Extremely Worrying” That Anti-Abortion Protesters Used Facebook Live Outside An Abortion Clinic (Buzzfeed)

Alice Lowe: ‘It wasn’t part of the plan to direct while pregnant’ (The Guardian)

How did ‘Playgirl’ magazine go from feminist force to flaccid failure? (Fusion)

​Women and desire: the six ages of sex (The Observer)

From the article: Six women across six decades talk about how their sex lives and sensuality have changed, and what they’ve learned about the politics of pleasure

If Equality is Not the Goal, the Goal is Supremacy (Bullshitist)

On Adele, Beyoncé & Solidarity (Black Girl Dangerous)

From the article: “I’m not naïve. I don’t expect people to make those kinds of sacrifices. Few people do. I didn’t expect Adele to and I’m certainly not surprised that she didn’t. What I’m saying is that…well…she didn’t. And we shouldn’t pretend that she did.”

Black Female Guitarists Get Real About How the Music Industry Views Them (LA Weekly)

Doctor who defined narcissistic personality disorder: Calling Trump mentally ill is an insult to mentally ill (The Hill)

From the article: “‘Most amateur diagnosticians have mislabeled President Trump with the diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder. I wrote the criteria that define this disorder, and Mr. Trump doesn’t meet them. He may be a world-class narcissist, but this doesn’t make him mentally ill, because he does not suffer from the distress and impairment required to diagnose mental disorder.'”

These Sex Workers Are Using Theatre to Fight for Their Rights (Frankie Mullin at Vice)

Why Men Aren’t Funny (Or, How Spectacularly Wrong Christopher Hitchens Was About Women and Comedy) (Flavorwire)

The image is used under a creative commons license with thanks to Nana on Flickr. It is a black and white image of a stalk of delicate cherry blossom.

Permalink // Tags: Weekly Round-Up And Open Thread