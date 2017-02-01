Introducing March’s guest blogger Amy Grant // 1 March 2017

As we say a big thank you to Emma Hamilton for her thought-provoking pieces in February, we move forward to welcome Sally Parkin, our guest blogger for March.

In her own words:

“Born in Leicester, Sally Parkin graduated with a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and has worked to support children and adults with additional needs before giving birth to her daughter last year.

Sally is a writer and poet passionate about creative expression and fun education. Her love of literature started as a child with trips to the library and she now enjoys collecting children’s books from charity shops and attending open mic events.

As a new mum, Sally is currently immersed in writing about parenthood and the challenges, pressures and joys that parents face, as well as her own experience of raising a daughter in a capitalist, image-conscious, patriarchal society.

In her spare time Sally paints, reads, plays local league basketball, swims and snorkels, plays the piano and enjoys walks in nature with her partner.”

Welcome, Sally!

