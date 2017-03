The comic strip: gender assumptions Guest Blogger // 25 March 2017

Silvia Carrus is an Italian illustrator and comic artist living in London. She loves to make comics about feminism and animals, and is the author of ‘Feminist Cat’ and ‘The Feminist Superheroes’. Check out her work on Tumblr and tweet her @silviargh.

This month’s comic depicts someone assuming that a woman is talking about a man when she refers to a doctor, a CEO and a chef

