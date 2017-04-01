Introducing May’s guest blogger Amy Grant // 30 April 2017

Time is racing by and it is nearly May, which means that we’ve got a new monthly guest blogger to introduce you to: Madeleine Pownall.

In her own words:

“Madeleine studies psychology at the University of Lincoln and blogs about all things feminist, psychological and current. She is one of three daughters, and grew up in a pro-female and pro-strength family. At home she was taught that she had a voice and she was allowed to use it. At school she was taught that this voice makes her sound bossy, whiny and she should be quiet and obedient. This irritated her. And so, a feminist was born.

Madeleine is now fascinated with exploring the facets of young girls’ identity. She is currently researching how objectification affects women’s use of their voice. When she’s not questioning life, reading social psychology books or blogging, she can probably be found drinking coffee.

She is also interested in the social class dimension of female identity, and how women of different classes and sexualities see themselves in relation to society. She hopes to one day write a book, get a PhD and see the Northern Lights. She has some big plans.”

Welcome, Madeleine!

