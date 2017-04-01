The comic strip: cake election Guest Blogger // 30 April 2017

Silvia Carrus is an Italian illustrator and comic artist living in London. She loves to make comics about feminism and animals, and is the author of ‘Feminist Cat’ and ‘The Feminist Superheroes’. Check out her work on Tumblr and tweet her @silviargh.

This month’s comic depicts two women discussing which cake they should eat, with one arguing they should eat the bitter, poisoned cake because it was made by a woman and is therefore the feminist choice

