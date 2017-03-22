Weekly round-up and open thread Lusana Taylor // 5 April 2017

Welcome to another (slightly late!) weekly round-up, where we share (what we see as) the most interesting and important articles from the previous seven days. We’d love to hear your thoughts on any of the issues covered in the articles we’ve picked.

Pregnant Syrian-American Woman Debuts Fire Rap Video ‘Hijabi’ (Huffington Post)

18 Powerful Tweets For Transgender Day Of Visibility (Refinery29)

Anger as tampon tax is used to help fund anti-abortion group (The Guardian)

Amy Bleuel, Founder of Project Semicolon, Passes Away at 31 (The Mighty)

Men, FYI, Your Dicks Don’t Taste Like Ice Cream (Kitty Stryker at Medium)

Rape victims to be spared ordeal of cross-examination in court (The Guardian)

Millennials aren’t coddled—they just reject abuse as a management tactic (Canadian Business via Daily Inequality)

From the article: “For decades, otherwise mild-mannered and amiable individuals have had to train themselves to behave differently at work: to be harder, colder, less polite. (You can actually take courses on this kind of thing.) In some workplaces, making a colleague cry is considered a sadistic rite of passage. In the culture of commerce, behaviour that would be inexcusable in pretty much any other context is not only tolerated, but rewarded.”

Why Kendrick Lamar’s take on “natural” women doesn’t matter (Wear Your Voice)

From the article: “Oh, so you’re cool with stretch marks on black women now? How about armpit hair? How about leg hair? For cishet men, “natural” is conditional and has to come in bite-size and easily digestible chunks. But we’re tired of waiting for you to be cool with the varying levels of what makes black women comfortable and happy.”

