Weekly round-up and open thread Lusana Taylor // 24 April 2017

Welcome to another weekly round-up, where we share (what we see as) the most interesting and important articles from the previous seven days. We’d love to hear your thoughts on any of the issues covered in the articles we’ve picked, which include everything from contraception to unicorn frappuccinos!

We welcome debate in the comments section and on Facebook/Twitter but remind readers that any comments containing sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic or disablist language will be deleted immediately.

If you notice that we’ve missed out any important articles from the past week, feel free to let us know.

50 Things That Made the Modern Economy: Contraceptive Pill (BBC Podcast)

I am not a nun, I am a midwife: maternity care in a “modern” Ireland (Feminist Ire)

The spreadsheet for strategic voting against the Tories is now a website (Indy100)

Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino Shows The Problem With How We Talk About Food (Bust)

New research shows role-playing disability promotes distress, discomfort and disinterest (EurekAlert!)

Ukip announces plan for mandatory FGM checks on ‘at risk’ girls (Independent)

Why does the medical establishment fail to take women in pain seriously? (New Statesman)

The Heart of Whiteness: Ijeoma Oluo Interviews Rachel Dolezal, the White Woman Who Identifies as Black (The Stranger)

Sexual Self Esteem & Sex Positive Parenting 101 (Taryn De Vere at Medium)

The image is used under a creative commons license with thanks to Maureen Barlin on Flickr. It is a photograph of street art, painted onto the metal shutters of a closed shop. The image is a person turned so their profile faces the viewer. Their red/ginger hair is tied up and falls in tendrils around their face. Both their septum and the ear visible to the viewer are pierced. A dusting of freckles covers their cheek. In front of the shutters are tables and chairs which could be part of the outdoor seating area of a cafe or restaurant.

