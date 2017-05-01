Speak to us! Lissy Lovett // 29 May 2017

The F-Word is running a short survey to find out who reads the site, when, where and how. This is so we can find out a bit more about our readership and improve what we offer. We’d love to know what you think, so please click on the link below and tell us. We want to make your reading experience even better.

It’s a very short survey and completely anonymous. Click here to take the survey.

The F-Word exists to share women’s voices and we want to hear yours! Speak up and let us know what you love, or hate, about The F-Word.

The image is a photograph of a small child with their hair in bunches. They are looking to the right and look as if they are shouting. They are in focus with the background of the shot out of focus.

Permalink // Tags: readership, research