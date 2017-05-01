The comic strip: Feminist relationships Guest Blogger // 28 May 2017

Silvia Carrus is an Italian illustrator and comic artist living in London. She loves to make comics about feminism and animals, and is the author of ‘Feminist Cat’ and ‘The Feminist Superheroes’. Check out her work on Tumblr and tweet her @silviargh.

This month’s comic depicts a woman going into a shop to request a heterosexual relationship, only to be offered lots of unappealing options such as one based on jealousy and another on traditional gender roles. She is then given the choice of a lucky dip on feminist relationships where her prospective partner may only claim to be feminist to get laid, or talk about feminism without valuing her perspective as a woman

