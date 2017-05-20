Weekly round-up and open thread Lusana Taylor // 30 May 2017

Welcome to another weekly round-up, where we share (what we see as) the most interesting and important articles from the previous seven days. We’d love to hear your thoughts on any of the issues covered in the articles we’ve picked.

As always, linking to articles does not mean endorsement from the F-Word and certain links may be triggering. We welcome debate in the comments section and on Facebook/Twitter but remind readers that any comments containing sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic or disablist language will be deleted immediately.

If you notice that we’ve missed out any important articles from the past week, feel free to let us know.

Why Saudi Women Are Literally Living ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (The New York Times)

Manchester was an attack on girls (Salon)

Dear Scientist, My Lesbianism Has Nothing To Do With Men (Diva)

From the article: “What gets on my gay goat the most is this persistent desire that some straight men have to insert themselves into our same-sex sexuality. Menelaos reminds me of one of those creeps whose eyes light up like a slot machine when he twigs that your gal pal is actually your other half. Did I say other half? Sorry, obviously I meant other third because until a big, sweaty man comes swaggering into our lives we’re incomplete. We mostly just sit around braiding each other’s hair, longing for the day when a knight in shining misogyny selflessly suggests a threesome.”

You should’ve asked (Emma)

Why self-imposed political silence is a misguided reaction to terrorism (Another Angry Voice)

I Love Manchester, But Please Stop Celebrating My Hometown (FP)

Kaya Scodelario: ‘Nine times out of 10, my character is with a guy twice my age’ (Guardian)

After The Manchester Attack, The Right Wing’s Draconian Measures Are Both Ignorant And Misogynist (The Establishment)

Building a better female orgasm (The Walrus)

From the article: “After a freeze on sexuality studies in the US, Canada is leading the way in the science of sexuality.”

#Cannes2017 Excludes #WomeninFilm Who Bring Their Children (Wellywood Woman)



The image is used under a creative commons license with thanks to Andy on Flickr. It is a photograph of street art which depicts the top half of somebody’s face with their forehead, eyes, eyebrows and hairline visible. A single blue tear is rolling down from one of their eyes.

Permalink // Tags: Weekly Round-Up And Open Thread