Weekly round-up and open thread Lusana Taylor // 27 June 2017

Welcome to another weekly round-up, where we share (what we see as) the most interesting and important articles from the previous seven days. We’d love to hear your thoughts on any of the issues covered in the articles we’ve picked.

As always, linking to articles does not mean endorsement from the F-Word and certain links may be triggering. We welcome debate in the comments section and on Facebook/Twitter but remind readers that any comments containing sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic or disablist language will be deleted immediately.

If you notice that we’ve missed out any important articles from the past week, feel free to let us know.

Tate Britain displays work of Khadija Saye, artist lost in the Grenfell fire (Evening Standard)

Trans woman: Police pinned me down and pulled off my bra (Gaystar news)

Women writers’ work is getting lost in translation (The Conversation)

MPs to argue Northern Irish women have right to abortion on NHS (The Guardian)

From the article: “How can it be right that if a Northern Irish woman comes to England and needs her appendix out, as a UK taxpayer we don’t charge her, but if she needs an abortion we do?” she said.

“Challenging the government’s decision to continue charging women for this service isn’t about the ability of the Northern Irish assembly to make decisions on matters like abortion rights, but how we treat all our citizens fairly when they are here on our shores.”

Feminist body hair is rarely an option for middle eastern women (i-D)

From the article: “The connotations of body hair among brown women are remarkably different than what they are for white women. ‘Our discomfort with the body hair, especially that of black and brown women is not just influenced by patriarchy but is also a remnant of colonialism,’ Naz Riahi, the Iranian-American founder of Bitten said. ‘This is a system in which we were taught that fairness, lightness, whiteness and all the comes with it – blue eyes, blonde hair, less body hair – is more beautiful, appealing, better.'”

Why A Pro-Life World Has A Lot of Dead Women In It (Harper’s Bazaar)

Orange Is The New Black Mirror? We’re Here For It (Bust)

How do we build an inclusive culture for disabled cyclists? (The Guardian)

Tory Government’s benefit cap is unlawful and causes ‘real misery for no good purpose’, High Court rules (Independent)

We Are Here exhibition explores “what it means to be a British BME woman today” (It’s Nice That)

[This exhibition is co-curated by our visual arts editor Erin Aniker and also features some of her work!]

A Simon Cowell charity single is not what the victims of grenfell tower need (i-D)

From the article: “Do you understand the scale of this? Let me give you some more context. Personal context. My people were in that building. Two friends, who I considered family, and three relatives. I emailed and called the RBKC (Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea), the KCTMO (Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation), and hospitals across west London for three days straight, begging for information on the hundreds still missing. They told me nothing. To this day, nothing.”

Jesus College to discipline students accused of shouting woman-hating, rape-inciting chants (Cambridge News)

Finnish citizens given universal basic income report lower stress levels and greater incentive to work (Independent)

Love the idea of a universal basic income? Be careful what you wish for (Ellie Mae O’Hagan at The Guardian)

The Dark Genius of My Best Friend’s Wedding (Vanity Fair)

Festivals dominated by male acts, study shows, as Glastonbury begins (BBC)

[Via Cazz Blase]

What it’s like to be a Muslim woman with an eating disorder during Ramadan (ABC)

The image is used under a creative commons license with thanks to Charlotte Cooper on Flickr. It shows a placard being held aloft at a pro-choice rally which reads ‘If you’re against abortion don’t have one’.

