The comic strip: Stereotype bags

// 21 July 2017

Tags: , , ,

Silvia Carrus is an Italian illustrator and comic artist living in London. She loves to make comics about feminism and animals, and is the author of ‘Feminist Cat’ and ‘The Feminist Superheroes’. Check out her work on Tumblr and tweet her @silviargh.

This month’s comic depicts someone trying to force a woman to wear differently labelled bags on her head according to the stereotype they think fits her best. None of them are a comfortable fit because, for example, although she is a woman, she also likes sports and wears masculine clothing. The person then can’t decide whether to replace the ‘woman’ bag with ‘lesbian’ or ‘man’. The woman rejects all of the bags.

Permalink // Tags: , , ,

Have Your say

To comment, you must be registered with The F-Word. Not a member? Register. Already a member? Use the sign in button below

Sign in to the F-Word

Further Reading

Has The F-Word whet your appetite? Check out our Resources section, for listings of feminist blogs, campaigns, feminist networks in the UK, mailing lists, international and national websites and charities of interest.

Write for us!

Got something to say? Something to review? News to discuss? Well we want to hear from you! Click here for more info

  • The F-Word on Twitter
  • The F-Word on Facebook
  • Our XML Feeds