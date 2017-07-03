Weekly round-up and open thread Lusana Taylor // 10 July 2017

Welcome to another weekly round-up, where we share (what we see as) the most interesting and important articles from the previous seven days. We’d love to hear your thoughts on any of the issues covered in the articles we’ve picked.

As always, linking to articles does not mean endorsement from the F-Word and certain links may be triggering. We welcome debate in the comments section and on Facebook/Twitter but remind readers that any comments containing sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic or disablist language will be deleted immediately.

If you notice that we’ve missed out any important articles from the past week, feel free to let us know.

Media Reacts To Blac Chyna With Slut-Shaming, But Stays Silent On Abuse Allegations (Ravishly)

From the article: “These reactions to Chyna on social media feel rooted in misogynoir: the people perpetuating them seem to believe that Chyna’s only objective has been to ‘trap’ Rob with a baby, out of spite. This narrative continues to vilify Black women; it suggests that Chyna couldn’t possibly have been capable of a loving relationship. As a Black woman, she was merely an angry and vindictive Jezebel so hellbent on her own revenge that she needed to create a human life with an abusive partner.”

‘I don’t Bocat’ – Fighting Cunnilingus Stereotypes (Gal-Dem)

From the article: “Is it really emasculating to put your head between a woman’s thighs and focus solely on her pleasure? Or perhaps women are too embarrassed to confess that they are not receiving oral sex? But why would anyone not want give pleasure to the person they are sleeping with?”

The gender wars of household chores: a feminist comic (The Guardian)

We Need To Talk About Johnny Depp (Huff Post)

From the article: “We didn’t want to talk about how a beloved public figure might be capable of abuse. But this is a conversation we need to have. Because while public opinion of this case might change, the memory of the mistrust, of the victim blaming, and the vilification of Amber Heard will remain.”

The Woman Whose Powerful Grenfell Speech Went Viral Has Been Removed From Facebook (Buzzfeed)

How to Mentor the Less Experienced Man You’ll Eventually Work For (Reductress)[Satire]

On “Person-First Language”: It’s Time to Actually Put the Person First (Radical copyeditor)

From the article: “When a language rule—which was created specifically to respect people’s agency and personhood—gets in the way of actually respecting the person in front of you, it’s time to ditch the rule.”

Dear White Writers, Please Stop Doing These Things (Submittable)

ACTION ALERT! Seventy year old woman facing trial for brothel keeping (English Collective of Prostitutes)

SERF ‘n’ TERF: Notes on Some Bad Materialisms (Salvage)

From the article: “The claim of this declarative ‘gender-abolitionism’ is self-contradictory. Take Sheila Jeffreys, ever a quotable exemplar. ‘You can’t create a hierarchical sex caste system if you don’t know who is female and who is male’, she says. So, not knowing would be good, right? Wrong. It seems we have to double down on the knowability of femaleness and maleness created under that very system.”

Call to action: release the women! No arrests, no deportations! (Sex Worker Advocacy and Resistance Movement (SWARM))

From the article: “On the 29th of June, police raided houses in Swindon. As a result of these raids, three migrant sex working women are in custody and are due to be deported. They were arrested as a result of the UK’s brothel-keeping laws, which criminalise women working together in a shared space for safety. These laws push sex workers into working alone, making us vulnerable to violence. The raids were done under the guise of “safety”, but arrest and deportation is violence at the hands of the state.”

This New York man is all your dating nightmares made real (The Pool)

From the article: “What a bloody hero he is, throwing precious scraps of his time on a woman he doesn’t even want to bang before trashing her in a magazine for notoriety.”

Is Phoebe Waller-Bridge really the new face of Doctor Who? (The Guardian)

Dog Found Alone At Airport With Heartbreaking Note From His Owner (the dodo)

From the article: “The whereabouts of the woman who had been forced to leave Chewy behind aren’t known, but Gilliam hopes that by sharing their story, it will help other people with pets in abusive situations. If escaping with a pet isn’t possible, local animal rescue groups can provide care for them in the meantime so both can make it through. Shelters will often assist in finding a way to keep pets and their owners together in these cases, too.”

The image is used under a creative commons license with thanks to Dominique Darcy on Flickr. It is a photograph of a wall of street art. The image is a person’s face looking directly forward at the viewer, very intently. The person has reddish coloured hair or may be wearing a red headscarf or veil. The main image is surrounded by swirls of blue, green, purple and pink.

Permalink // Tags: Weekly Round-Up And Open Thread