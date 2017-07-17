Weekly round-up and open thread Lusana Taylor // 24 July 2017

His-and-hers advert ban as TV pulls plug on gender stereotypes (The Telegraph)

Maryam Mirzakhani’s success showed us the challenges women in maths still face (The Conversation)

Black Pride, Non-Black Allies (gal-dem)

Sarah Reed’s mother: ‘My daughter was failed by many and I was ignored’ (The Guardian)

The predictable double standards of the tabloids turning on Louise Redknapp (The Pool)

Woman who laughed at Jeff Sessions gets conviction thrown out (Independent)

R. Kelly and America’s record of protecting celebrity sex offenders (Shannon Lee at The Lily)

From the article: “It has been nearly two decades since veteran music journalist Jim DeRogatis first broke the story of R. Kelly’s sexual assault allegations. After spending years investigating the R&B star for the Chicago Sun-Times, he confessed to a Village Voice reporter:

“‘The saddest fact I’ve learned is nobody matters less to our society than young black women. Nobody.’”

Theatre company advert asks if millennials understand ‘real world’ (BBC)

From the article: “Theatre company Creative Electric tweeted: ‘Dear Tea House Theatre, it’s never good to advertise that you’re entitled, patronising and abusive. Love Millennials x'”

Why do we find it so hard to ‘play the dating game’? (Louise McCudden at The Queerness)

From the article: “The thought of getting angry over the ‘friendzone’ is amazing to me. If I’m attracted to someone and she wants to be my friend, it makes my day. I’m overjoyed that she likes me and wants to be my friend, even if she doesn’t feel exactly the same thing I do. If anything, I tend to assume she’s being polite by offering friendship; she’d probably much rather tell me to leave her alone, but she’s been taught that she mustn’t, because that would be rude.”

New sex robots have ‘frigid’ setting which allows men to simulate rape (The Independent)



