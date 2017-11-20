Weekly round-up and open thread Lusana Taylor // 20 November 2017

It’s time for another weekly round-up where we share (what we see as) the most interesting and important articles from the previous seven days. We’d love to hear your thoughts on any of the issues covered in the articles we’ve picked.

As always, linking to articles does not mean endorsement from the F-Word and certain links may be triggering. We welcome debate in the comments section and on Facebook/Twitter but remind readers that any comments containing sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic or disablist language will be deleted immediately.

If you notice that we’ve missed out any important articles from the past week, feel free to let us know.

Saffiyah Khan: anger is an energy (Dazed)

Lady justice: is the judiciary ready for Brenda Hale? (Prospect Magazine)

How mid-2000s emo groomed underage girls and poisoned teen boys (Medium)

Lena Dunham & weaponised white feminism (Danielle Dash)

From the article: “The truth is Lena Dunham’s feminism is exclusively for white women and white men. When she tweeted back in August ‘things women don’t lie about: rape.’ she meant white women don’t lie about rape and furthermore white men don’t lie about not raping women of colour. Why else would she tweet so thoughtfully then, but today fix her Becky fingers to tweet ‘I believe in a lot of things but the first tenet of my politics is to hold up the people who have held me up…’? This sentiment would be all well and good if in upholding Miller, she didn’t shit all over Aurora Perrineau and expose her glaring hypocrisy. Murray Miller doesn’t need Lena Dunham’s support. Murray Miller doesn’t need Jenni Konner’s support. These two women thought so little of the wellbeing of Aurora Perrineau they weaponised their white feminism and targeted a woman who at this time requires either your support or for you to shut the entire fuck up. An opportunity to be quiet and mind her motherfucking business never passes Lena Dunham by without her failing to grasp them, and more often than not the least represented in society are the victims when her unseasoned, unfettered hot takes hit the fan.”

Women are happier being single than men because relationships are hard work (Rachel Hosie, Independent)

The Culture of Alcoholics Anonymous Perpetuates Sexual Abuse (Elizabeth Brown, Tonic, Vice)

The Production of Ignorance (CN Lester, A gentleman and a scholar)

Taking to Task Left Liberal Opposition to Greening’s Gender Recognition Reforms (Alex Shar, Inherently Human)

From the article: “In decades to come we will look back on this Governor George Wallace type moment and we will ask after those who opposed reform, including those on the liberal and libertarian left. What we now have is an opportunity to help history unfold in ways which contribute to human flourishing.”

Maeve Higgins 2016 Unedited – interview from Des Bishop [podcast]

Irish-American comedian, Des Bishop, interviews another comedian Maeve Higgins. During the interview he first of all disagrees with her view of the comedy world, and then becomes very defensive when she reminds him of a sexist thing he once said to her. It’s a very uncomfortable listen and includes him talking over her, gaslighting her and suggesting that she just didn’t get the joke. There’s no transcription.

Why Men Aren’t Funny (Lindy West for the New York Times)

From the article: “In his ‘apology’ he mentions his anatomy multiple times, but the words ‘I’m sorry’ not once. On the surface, he convincingly telegraphs contrition and a deep disgust at his own weaknesses, but disarming self flagellation has always been his art. The careful message is ‘I, one man, made one mistake,’ not ‘I, among many others, preyed upon vulnerable women in my industry, on purpose, because I am both a defender and a beneficiary of an entrenched system of oppression.’ It’s easier to get your old job back if the power structure that gave it to you in the first place stays intact.”

And to finish off our weekly round-up for this week, here’s a song by Dream Nails which feels particularly timely.

Dream Nails – Tourist (YouTube)

Lyrics to ‘Tourist’:

You’re just a tourist

Take your pictures and leave

You want somewhere to stay?

Stay away from me!

I’m not your story

I’m not your novelty

I’m not here for you to be a hero

I’m not your story

I’m not your novelty

I’m not here for you to be a hero

You’re just a tourist

Take your camera and leave

You only want

vulnerability!

I’m not your story

I’m not your novelty

I’m not here for you to be a hero

I’m not your story

I’m not your novelty

I’m not here for you to be a hero

You’re just a tourist

You’re just a tourist

You’re just a tourist

I hope you had a nice trip!

You’re just a tourist

You’re just a touri-ist

You’re just a tourist

You’re just a tourist!

I’m not your story

I’m not your novelty

I’m not here for you to be a hero

I’m not your story

I’m not your novelty

I’m not here for you to be a hero

The image is used under a creative commons license with thanks to Richard Walker on Flickr. It is a photograph of a small fishing boat out at sea, silhouetted against a beautiful golden sunrise.

