Introducing December’s monthly blogger Monica Karpinski // 1 December 2017

As we race towards the end of 2017, it’s time to welcome Laura Cooke as this year’s final monthly blogger.

In her own words:

“Laura is a journalist, writer and blogger based in the south of England. Laura has been writing for local newspapers for 15 years and has developed a special interest in writing about women’s health, fertility, parenting and autism, particularly the issues faced by the parents of autistic children. Her work has featured in a number of national publications.

When Laura was chosen as a monthly blogger for The F-Word, she was coming to terms with her own infertility and the impact it had on her mental and physical health. Twelve months later, she is mother to a bouncing baby feminist and life has been turned on its head.

When she is not writing or changing nappies, Laura sits on the management committee at her local branch of Samaritans where she is responsible for fundraising. During her maternity leave, as well as discovering a renewed love of reading thanks to late night breastfeeding, Laura has also developed an obsession with Stranger Things on Netflix and she has yet to fully come to terms with the ending of feminist sci-fi drama Orphan Black. Laura loves going to gigs and travelling around Europe, and fully intends to continue doing so with baby in tow. Follow Laura on Twitter at @lauracooke21″

Welcome, Laura!

Featured image by All Bong, from Unsplash. Used under Creative Commons Zero licence.

Image is of three stacks of books that are leaning against each other for support, with an overall artistic effect. They appear to be in the display window of a shop

