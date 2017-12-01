Want a monthly blogging residence at the F-Word? Monica Karpinski // 2 December 2017

The F-Word is recruiting a new crop of monthly guest bloggers for 2018. Each of our bloggers will have a monthly residency on our site, during which they will work with our team of editors and blog to their feminist heart’s content on any feminist-related things they like.

Ideally, we would love to receive one blog post a week, but understand that as this is a labour of love for all involved that isn’t always possible. The idea is more that each month, we welcome a new voice to share their views, thoughts, and perspectives.

We are particularly interested in views and positions that are under-represented on the blog. This could be older women, disabled women, working-class women, sex workers, women of minority ethnicities (including Black, Asian, migrant or refugee women and women of dual or multiple ethnic heritage), trans* women, lesbian, gay, bisexual or queer women, male feminists and/or socialist feminists or just someone keen to write about a topic that you think we should feature more frequently.

We are also especially interested in reactive content that offers a feminist perspective to things happening in the news and popular culture.

This is not intended to be an exhaustive list – please don’t be put off from emailing us if you’re interested but don’t identify with the perspectives above, particularly if you feel your perspective is currently under-represented in the feminist blogosphere.

Please note that The F-Word is run entirely online by unpaid volunteers. We are aware of current discussions around the politics and ethics of expecting people to work for free but at this point, we can offer permanent volunteer roles only. We are not paid for our work either so there is no hierarchy or differentiation between paid and unpaid positions.

To apply please email guestposts@thefword.org.uk with a short introduction and some article ideas. Send along any examples of your writing if you’ve got them, but please note that this is not essential for you to be considered.

The deadline for applications is December 23rd, 2016.

The F-Word is an online magazine about and for contemporary UK feminism so we are concentrating on contributions relating to this. Contributions are encouraged from UK feminists, people living in the UK, or UK feminists currently living elsewhere. If you are unsure about this you can email us to check.

Image is of a woman working on a laptop from a cafe. Her eyes are not visible in the shot. She wears a smart grey blazer, white blouse and a long, golden, beaded necklace

