Weekly round-up and open thread

Six-week consultation starts on new rules which allow UK state to spy on journalists and their sources (Press Gazette)

The afro is a great symbol. It speaks volumes but it doesn’t and can’t say everything about who you are and what you think. (gal-dem)

Transphobia is the latest weapon in a raging culture war (Red Pepper)

JK Rowling is complicit in domestic abuse (Another angry woman)

UK universities accused of complacency over sexual misconduct (The Guardian)

Doctor Who Showrunner Steven Moffatt on Why He Never Cast a Woman as the Doctor (The Mary Sue)

From the article: “This isn’t a show exclusively for progressive liberals.”

The Unbearable Whiteness of Indie (Pitchfork)

From the article: “Whiteness is the very ideal for which art is made in Western culture, be it the cinema of Wes Anderson or, say, the artists on Merge Records.”

Why You Should Think Again About Workless Young Women (Huff Post)

Douchebag Decree Kate Winslet, WYD? (Bitch Media)

From the article: “Winslet’s complicity is the worst kind: It’s the selfish and uncaring kind. In her choosing to do what’s right for her (work with an acclaimed film maker who is also a sexual predator), she is supporting Allen and his work. Winslet wants to be the self-protecting, ignorance-is-bliss star—the one who gets to separate the art from the artist, the work from the worker, the brilliance from the abuse. For survivors, no such separation is possible.”

A women’s refuge saved my family. Would we be given that chance today? (The Pool)

Ferris Bueller Confronts His White Privilege (Alison Lowenstein, McSweeney’s) [Satire]

Inequalities among older people, especially women, ‘shameful’ (The Guardian)

The Spirited Debate About Ghosting (Kitty Stryker, Medium)

This Co-Founder Walked Away From Her Conferences At Their Peak. Here’s Why (Girlboss)

Article standfirst:” If you’re a woman/non-binary writer, chances are you’ve heard of The Binders Facebook group. But growing it from a 40,000-strong online community to a nationwide conference and nonprofit? It wasn’t as easy as hitting “like,” that’s for sure…”

The woman behind ‘Me Too’ knew the power of the phrase when she created it — 10 years ago (Washington Post)

From the article: “Tarana Burke was watching as #MeToo became an Internet phenomenon Sunday. Soon, she started to panic. By the time celebrities were tweeting #MeToo, encouraging every woman who had survived sexual harassment or assault to do the same, Burke knew she had to do something. She didn’t know where to start.

“’If this grows big’, she recalled thinking at the time, ‘this is going to completely overshadow my work’.”

Most women in prison victims of domestic abuse (Russell Webster)

The Mail Online is asking if a six-year-old is “the most beautiful girl in the world” (The Pool)

