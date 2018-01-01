Meet February’s Monthly Blogger Lauren Toccalino

1 February 2018

As February is upon us and 2018 is in full swing, we would like to introduce Lauren Toccalino, February’s monthly guest blogger.

In her own words:

“Lauren was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. She is a 23-year-old writer, artist and activist. Lauren graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Music in French horn and a Bachelor of Arts in international development studies and English literature. She has worked in fields of women’s rights and social justice and is now preparing to pursue this further through the study of human rights and feminist law in Canada.

For the past eight months, Lauren has been backpacking solo through Asia, including a prolonged stay in India. In Delhi, she worked for a women’s rights NGO that focuses specifically on the economic and cultural uplift of women across the Global South.

Her writing explores travel, adventure and the journey of self-discovery, all through a feminist lens. Lauren also writes poetry and will be publishing her first collection in July 2018.”

Welcome to the team, Lauren!

Featured image by Jess Watters from Unsplash. Used under Creative Commons zero licence.

Image is of two pens resting on an empty notepad, uncapped and ready for someone to pick them up and start writing.

