Introducing May’s guest blogger Monica Karpinski // 1 May 2018

We’re almost midway through the year and holding onto hope that we’ll see a few more sunny days. As we creep into May, we welcome Vanessa de Largie as this month’s guest blogger. In her own words:

“Vanessa de Largie is an Australian actor and writer who divides her time between London and Melbourne.

She is the monthly sex columnist for Maxim Magazine’s print issue and her words are regularly published in The Daily Telegraph and The Huffington Post.

In 2017, Vanessa performed her controversial one-woman-show in London’s West End called: ‘Every Orgasm I Have Is A Show of Defiance To My Rapist’.

Vanessa is the author of the #1 Amazon Bestseller Don’t Hit Me! about her journey through domestic violence.

She is currently doing a post-graduate degree in communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. In her free time, she dabbles in art, film, poetry and music.”

Welcome, Vanessa!

Featured image by Brooke Cagle, from Unsplash. Used under Creative Commons Zero licence.

Image is of a woman working on her laptop in a cafe. She is casually dressed, in a denim jacket and hoodie, and appears very focused on what she’s doing

