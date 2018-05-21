Weekly round-up and open thread Lusana Taylor // 29 May 2018

It’s time for another (slightly shorter than usual!) weekly round-up where we share (what we see as) the most interesting and important articles from the previous seven days. We’d love to hear your thoughts on any of the issues covered in the articles we’ve picked.

As always, linking to articles does not mean endorsement from the F-Word and certain links may be triggering. We welcome debate in the comments section and on Facebook/Twitter but remind readers that any comments containing sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic or disablist language will be deleted immediately.

If you notice that we’ve missed out any important articles from the past week, feel free to let us know.

Revealed: Just how male-dominated TV comedy writing is (Chortle)

Freedom of speech at the University of Bristol (Open letter from feminist scholars to Hugh Brady)

From the article: “We believe that the disciplinary action against [Nic] Shall represents an attack on the democratic right to free expression, and that it is this action that brings the University of Bristol into disrepute. The student in question is, in effect, being threatened with expulsion for writing a petition. If the University of Bristol is to uphold the principle of free speech and encourage political debate, then students and staff must be afforded the right to openly express their principled opposition to bigotry and discrimination.”

Feminist activism has triumphed as Ireland votes to Repeal (Lynn Enright, The Pool)

Abortion in Ireland – what happens next? (Harriet Sherwood, Guardian)

Men Who Want Sex With Fat Women But Won’t Date Them (Ravishly)

The image is used under a creative commons license with thanks to Nana on Flickr. It is a photograph of delicate white blossom hanging from a tree branch. The blossom is very sharply in focus in comparison to the rest of the background, which is extremely blurred, but the green hues would suggest the backdrop is a wood or forest.

Permalink // Tags: Weekly Round-Up And Open Thread