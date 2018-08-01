Join our team! Lissy Lovett // 31 August 2018

Are you a feminist who believes in the power of good media and excellent communications to make change? Does the idea of working with women across the UK to share their views and stories excite you? The F-Word is seeking two new volunteers: a guest post editor and a social media editor.

Guest post editor

Co-editing with Nicholl Hardwick, you’ll have a key role in shaping one of the busiest sections of the site while contributing to developing The F-Word as an inclusive feminist resource.

For this role, your main duties will be:

responding to pitches: being able to give constructive feedback to pitches that need some work, and knowing when to say no to pitches that don’t seem right for us

working with a broad range of contributors, from those who have never written for a publication to experienced journalists

editing submissions in line with house tone and values, including working with writers on necessary amends

sourcing ideas for new pieces, with a focus on encouraging new voices from diverse perspectives

posting and sourcing images for blog posts, with a focus on finding images that represent a diverse range of identities and experiences

working with other section editors and The F-Word team, where necessary

second-editing pieces from other sections, as per the team’s rota

attending Skype meetings every two months and contributing to site-wide decisions.

What you will bring:

enthusiasm for The F-Word’s mission and values

at least a few hours per week (on average) to dedicate to this section, along with regular internet access

confidence and sensitivity when giving submissions a critical edit, working hard to engage the author in a constructive way while retaining quality of content

ideally, familiarity with WordPress and willingness to learn some basic HTML skills

ideas and creativity for how we can develop the blog section

willingness to work as part of a team, alongside another blog editor

commitment to the role for at least six months, with a minimum notice period of one month.

Social media editor

The F-Word’s social media editor has an important role to play promoting the site’s content to new and existing audiences.

For this role, your main duties will be:

promoting F-Word content on Facebook and Twitter

forwarding requests from social media to relevant team member(s)

tactfully dealing with questions and comments on social media

exploring the use of other social media (for example Instagram and LinkedIn)

working with The F-Word team, where necessary

attending Skype meetings every two months and contributing to site-wide decisions.

What you will bring:

enthusiasm for The F-Word’s mission and values

awareness of tools and apps for publicising site content

at least a few hours per week (on average) to dedicate to the site, along with regular internet access

social media experience, ideally in promoting an organisation/event/initiative

commitment to the role for at least six months, with a minimum notice period of one month.

We invite applications from self-identified women/genderqueer people/non-binary people/ those who do not define as male.

Founded in 2001, The F-Word is an online magazine with a rich heritage of discussing key issues and ideas that impact, and are impacted by, contemporary feminisms from the UK and elsewhere. The site has developed alongside various conversations and societal shifts in the last 17 years, and seeks to welcome and share perspectives and experiences from a diverse range of women and non-binary people. This could include older women, disabled women, working class women, sex workers, women of minority ethnicities (including Black, Asian, migrant or refugee women and women of dual or multiple ethnic heritage), trans* women, lesbian, gay, bisexual or queer women, and/or socialist feminists.

This is not intended to be an exhaustive list – please don’t be put off from emailing us if you’re interested but don’t identify with the perspectives above, particularly if you feel your perspective is currently under-represented in the feminist blogosphere.

Please note that The F-Word is run entirely online by unpaid volunteers. We are aware of current discussions around the politics and ethics of expecting people to work for free, but can unfortunately only offer permanent volunteer roles. The fact nobody involved in the site is paid for their work here means there is no hierarchy or differentiation between paid and unpaid positions.

To apply for either of the roles: please email us (recruitment@thefword.org.uk) with a brief message setting out a) which role you are interested in and why, b) how you would develop this area of the The F-Word’s work and c) any prior relevant experience.

The deadline for applications is 10:00am on Monday 24 September.

We’ll be recruiting for more roles in the coming months, so please keep an eye on our website and social media.

The image is used under a Creative Commons licence. It shows someone’s hands typing on a laptop keyboard.

