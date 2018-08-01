The F-Word August music playlist Cazz Blase // 24 August 2018

It’s the August Bank Holiday weekend! Wooh yeah! It’s Manchester Pride! Double wooh yeah!

As such it felt only right to compile an F-Word music playlist where the main focus was on dancing, on going for it, on letting your hair down. It’s been a long, hot, somewhat intense summer and as such, we’ve all earned ourselves a break.

I’ve sacrificed the new to a certain extent with this playlist, but there are some new, or newish, songs in there for you. From New York artist MARGOT and her assertive anthem ‘Space’, to London’s Dream Nails marrying science with punk rock, to Ms Mohammad’s boss anthem ‘Pandora’. There’s also the swoonsome Tancred, who will be touring the UK this autumn, Janelle Monáe at her sexy best, up and coming festival favourites Bang Bang Romeo, an earworm from Self Esteem, Becky and the Birds dreamy ‘Concept Store’, and a slice of post punk esque Turkish pop from Krista Papista.

In amongst all of that we have a lot of music you can dance to of various stripes and flavours. Hopefully something for everyone.

Whatever you’re up to this Bank Holiday Weekend, have a good one.

Image is of Rachel A. Blackwell’s Rainbow Bee sculpture. It is a giant rainbow coloured worker bee, which is situated in Exchange Square, Manchester. Two people can bee seen walking past it. It is part of the Bee In The City exhibition. Photo by Cazz Blase, all rights reserved

