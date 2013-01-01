About The F-Word

Who are we?

Want to find out more about the editorial team behind The F-Word? Then read on! If you want to see a full list of contributors, this is the place you need to click.

The editorship of The F-Word is rotated between our editorial team. Our current editor is Joanna Whitehead and her term started in July 2017. (The previous editor was Holly Combe, whose term ran from July 2016 to July 2017.)

Rotating editor: Joanna Whitehead

Editor at large: Jess McCabe

Founder: Catherine Redfern

Treasurer: Lissy Lovett

Section editors

Comedy and theatre: Lissy Lovett

Comics: Emily Zinkin

Features: Christina Carè and Sophie Jackson

Fiction: Sarah Kiddle

Film: Ania Ostrowska

Guest blog content: Monica Karpinski and Nicholl Hardwick

Music: Joanna Whitehead, c/o Cazz Blase

Non-fiction books and regular content: Lusana Taylor

Other editors and bloggers:

Communications editor: Lily Kendall

Blogger and editor: D H Kelly

Editorial input: Pooja Kawa

The F-Word team includes:

Sophie Jackson

Shoshana Devora

Sarah Kiddle

Pooja Kawa

Nicholl Hardwick

Monica Karpinski

Lusana Taylor

Lissy Lovett

Lily Kendall

Joanna Whitehead

Jess McCabe

Holly Combe

Emily Zinkin

D H Kelly

Christina Carè

Cazz Blase

Ania Ostrowska

More about the people behind The F-Word:

Sophie Jackson (features editor)

Sophie is a feminist writer and editor, having discovered the joy of writing when she was gifted a Barbie typewriter on her fourth birthday. She co-edits features for The F-Word and writes about feminism’s intersections with mental health and LGBT+ communities. Sophie makes a living working in student politics and spends her spare time watching any television about happy queer characters that she can possibly find. Born and raised in New Zealand, she now lives as close to London as she can get without going broke. You can find her on Twitter at @sophlynne.

Sarah Kiddle (fiction editor)

Sarah Kiddle is an intersectional feminist and is particularly interested in stereotyping in popular culture (especially in fiction and children’s books), the pornification of society, language, education, mental health and feminist parenting. In between studying for an MA in Creative Writing and nurturing a love of books and nature in her toddler, Sarah is a freelance copywriter, copy-editor and proofreader. She also worked for nine years as an English teacher and believes that innovative educational initiatives could help tackle many feminist issues. In any spare moments, Sarah can be found either eating cheese, daydreaming about travel, enjoying the great outdoors or escaping into a book – which may or may not be particularly literary. She is humbled by the wit and wisdom of other feminists on a daily basis, and is thoroughly thrilled to be working at The F-Word. She can be found on Twitter at @sckiddle.

Shoshana Devora (writer and team member)

Having been raised by lesbian mums, Shoshana’s feminist identity started forming when she was still in nappies. She’s now particularly interested in intersectional feminism. When she’s not debating politics, she’s normally planning her next backpacking trip or hunting for cheap theatre tickets. She blogs at My Motherfull Family and can be found (just about) on Twitter: @Shoshana_Devora.

Pooja Kawa (editorial input)

Pooja Kawa is an intersectional feminist, Londoner and lover of history. Having a British-Indian background, Pooja has tried to reconcile two entirely different identities and cultures, and has had differing experiences of feminism and perceptions of the woman between both communities. She has written on aspects of women’s history in India, Nigeria, Britain and the USA, which has triggered her interest in global feminism and long histories behind them. Pooja also loves theatre and has written reviews in this area for the F-Word. She makes a living working in universities. You can find her on Twitter @pooja_kawa.

Nicholl Hardwick (guest content editor)

Nicholl is an intersectional feminist with a particular focus on popular culture and specific interests in comedy, music, the media and literature. Until recently, Nicholl was a Masters student, but now you can find her either writing scripts, volunteering, teaching creative writing workshops, drawing, or with her head nested firmly in a book. Nicholl strongly believes that discussions, listening and solidarity have the power to create progressive change within our communities.

Monica Karpinski (guest content editor)

Monica is a feminist writer and editor who loves nothing more than excellent conversation. A firm believer in the power of language and good media to make change, she is particularly interested in media representation and reportage of gender and sex. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, Monica loves exploring East London’s nooks and crannies by bike and taking any chance possible to travel. By day, you’ll find her heading the content channel of a digital marketing company. She still isn’t used to English winter.

Lusana Taylor (non-fiction and regular content editor)

Lusana’s feminist awakening came when she first listened to a Bikini Kill CD and ever since she’s had an enduring interest in Riot Grrrl and 1990s’ zine culture. When she’s not working as an editor for an independent fiction publisher, she’s probably setting herself unrealistic reading challenges, taking photos of her cat or looking longingly at pictures of cakes. You can find her on Twitter here: @LusanaTaylor.

Lissy Lovett (comedy and theatre editor)

Q: How many feminists does it take to change a lightbulb?

A: That’s not funny!

Lissy Lovett works in the arts and lives in London. She likes comedy, theatre, reality television, sewing, beer, Norwich City Football Club and feminism. From time to time she tweets @lissylovett.

Lily Kendall (communications editor)

Lily is a feminist blogger living in Wandsworth, London, who currently works in communications at a leading UK youth charity. Lily studied for an MSc in Human Rights at the LSE, during which time she read and categorised 3,364 abusive comments for a dissertation on online misogynistic hate speech and revenge porn. When she isn’t busy completing masochistic research projects, she’s engaged in a quest to make the perfect pad thai.

Joanna Whitehead (rotating editor)

Jo has been aware of and interested in social and gender inequality for as long as she can remember. A native Yorkshire-woman, Jo finds inspiration and sanctuary in music and dreams of taking a year off to intensively study – and master – a musical instrument. This week, the trumpet is favourite. She is anti-musical snobbery and has no guilt about any of her musical pleasures.

Jo escapes the “challenges” of her 9-5 through running, reading, discovering new tunes and surfing Pinterest (heavy feminist presence, people). She feels privileged to be part of The F-Word team. You can find her on Twitter @MsWhitehead100

Jess McCabe (editor at large)

Jess edited The F-Word from February 2007 to May 2013. You might still see her name pop up on the site, if she gets herself together to write the occasional blog post, feature or review.

Jess makes a living as a reporter, currently covering a beat that includes social housing and environmental issues. She lives in South London with one bloke and two gigantic cats. Find her on Twitter @jester, or on Tumblr.

Holly Combe (writer and team member)

Holly Combe has been a feminist for as long as she can remember but became active when she joined Feminists Against Censorship (FAC). She started reading and contributing to The F-Word in 2002 after receiving an e-mail about the site in a Yahoo group she took part in at the time. She joined the blog in 2005, was a music editor from 2011 (a role she stayed in until 2014) and became editor of the TV section in 2013 (until 2016). She was the rotating editor from July 2016 to July 2017.

Holly has had writing published in a number of other outlets including Yahoo!, STUDIO magazine, Economic Issues, Scarlet magazine, The Guardian, The Fresh Outlook, The New Statesman, Bookslut, Girlchick and The Oxford Mail. She mainly works as a copy editor, but you can sometimes catch her taking part in radio debates or DJ’ing. Along with this, she has an MA in Applied Social Research.

You can follow Holly on Twitter @hollycombe.

Emily Zinkin (comics editor )

Emily first became an active feminist at university where she was on the leadership team of the UoN Feminists. The roots of her feminism can be traced back as early as primary school, where she indignantly asked why there were only three women to 25 men to choose from for the class science project (she chose Marie Curie). When Emily isn’t obsessing over media representation and superheroes (and talking about it at anyone who will listen), she can be found making truly exceptional cups of tea. Follow her on Twitter: @EmilyZinkin

D H Kelly (blogger and editorial support)

D H Kelly had written occasionally for The F-Word before becoming a permanent blogger in 2014 and the features editor from 2015 to 2016. She also blogs at Diary of a Goldfish, where she founded the annual Blogging Against Disablism Day. She also paints portraits, writes novels and is nearly fluent in the invented language, toki pona.

Christina Carè (features editor)

Christina Carè is a feminist, writer and editor based in London, originally from Sydney, Australia. Interested in relationships, art, language and class issues as they intersect with feminism, she will happily chat with you on anything from inequalities in aesthetic theories, to who is the best Marvel character. Furious collector of degrees, house plants, books and foreign languages, she reviews plays in her spare time but makes a living as a content strategist/writer for Spotlight. She tweets erratically at @christinacare.

Cazz Blase (interim music editor )

Cazz Blase is a writer/journalist/blogger and Library Assistant from Stockport. She has been writing for The F-Word since 2002 and co-edited the music section alongside Holly Combe between 2011 and 2013. Her growing awareness of sexism as a young teenager in the early 1990s coincided with a burgeoning political awareness, post Poll Tax riots, and with her discovery of both the 70s punk scene and the 90s Riot Grrrl movement. This led her to create the fanzine Aggamengmong Moggie between 1993 and 1999 and (much, much later) to write extensively about the UK Riot Grrrl scene and women and the UK punk scene. She will happily explore all kinds of music and has a ‘restless ears’ approach to trying different things out, which has led to a proliferation of Swedish electro/R&B on her mp3 player and a fascination with loud, angry, glitchy electro pop. She saw Florence + The Machine headline British Summer Time in Hyde Park in July 2016 and hasn’t been quite the same since. Cazz also writes about music on her personal blog here and about Manchester and Greater Manchester at Too Late for Cake.

Catherine Redfern (founder)

Catherine Redfern founded The F-Word and was editor from 2001-2007. She is from Tameside, Manchester and has been living in London for about ten years, much to her parents’ annoyance. She is co-author, with Kristin Aune, of Reclaiming The F Word: The New Feminist Movement, a book about the resurgence and reclamation of feminism over the last ten years, today’s issues and today’s feminist activism. The book was published in June 2010 by Zed Books. She hangs out @cathredfern and has various craft obsessions which she blogs about on her infrequently updated, unprofessional, low-key personal blog.

Ania Ostrowska (film editor)

Polish-British post-communist feminist, Ania Ostrowska has lived in London since 2005, having moved here to get an MA in gender studies from SOAS. With her fingers in too many pies, she is also a PhD student researching contemporary British women documentarians at the University of Southampton. Find her on Twitter (representing herself only) @ostrutka.