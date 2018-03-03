Latest Features
The F-Word interviews Anna Coombs of Tangle Theatre
Emily Holyoake // 3 March 2018
Categories: Culture and Media, Features
“I want to be ant in the corner of the room, not the elephant at its centre”
Carla Pol explains why she moved from Italy to the UK to pursue her standup career
Carla Pol // 1 February 2018
Categories: Culture and Media, Features
“I hope this work can inspire women and men to get in touch with and honour the creative power of the mother”
Erin Aniker speaks with artist Camille Sanson about the mental health fears and stigmas surrounding childbirth and motherhood
Erin Aniker // 26 January 2018
Categories: Art, Culture and Media, Family, Features, Interviews, Reviews
“We really wanted to be part of the solution rather than the problem”
Meet Vivien Jones, founder of Kookie, a new print magazine for tweenage girls
Cazz Blase // 21 January 2018
Categories: Activism, Body and Health, Class, Culture and Media, Education, Family, Fashion and Image, Features, Feminism, Interviews, Magazines, Politics and Current Affairs, Stereotypes
Goodbye Leia (and thank you, Carrie)
Emily Zinkin says goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia but is still not done going on adventures in a galaxy far, far away or smashing the space patriarchy
Emily Zinkin // 19 January 2018
Categories: Comics, Culture and Media, Features, Reviews
Calming down in Camden
The F-Word interviews some of the artists taking part in the ‘Calm Down Dear’ festival
Lissy Lovett // 14 January 2018
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Feminism, Interviews
Ask me about ‘Indian rapes’ one more time
Ruchi Chaudhury has had enough of the incessant grilling she is subjected to by voyeuristic British people who perceive rape as unique to India
Ruchi Chaudhury // 10 January 2018
Categories: Features, Politics and Current Affairs, Racism, Stereotypes, Violence
The last cultural taboo?
Kirsty Folan sees the hypocrisy in a UK society that is getting older but still expects its women musicians and performers to remain ageless
Kirsty Folan // 28 December 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Music, Stereotypes
We need to live before we’re helped to die
D H Kelly argues that disabled people’s anti-euthanasia argument is a fundamentally anti-capitalist one
D H Kelly // 20 December 2017
Categories: Body and Health, Features, Politics and Current Affairs
Brown girl freedom
Despite being grown women, Sabah Jalal laments the lack of freedom she and her brown sisters face
Sabah Jalal // 12 December 2017
Categories: Family, Features, Sex and Relationships