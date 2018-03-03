Latest Features

The F-Word interviews Anna Coombs of Tangle Theatre

Emily Holyoake // 3 March 2018

Categories: Culture and Media, Features

“I want to be ant in the corner of the room, not the elephant at its centre”

Carla Pol explains why she moved from Italy to the UK to pursue her standup career

Carla Pol // 1 February 2018

Categories: Culture and Media, Features

“I hope this work can inspire women and men to get in touch with and honour the creative power of the mother”

Erin Aniker speaks with artist Camille Sanson about the mental health fears and stigmas surrounding childbirth and motherhood

Erin Aniker // 26 January 2018

Categories: Art, Culture and Media, Family, Features, Interviews, Reviews

“We really wanted to be part of the solution rather than the problem”

Meet Vivien Jones, founder of Kookie, a new print magazine for tweenage girls

Cazz Blase // 21 January 2018

Categories: Activism, Body and Health, Class, Culture and Media, Education, Family, Fashion and Image, Features, Feminism, Interviews, Magazines, Politics and Current Affairs, Stereotypes

Goodbye Leia (and thank you, Carrie)

Emily Zinkin says goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia but is still not done going on adventures in a galaxy far, far away or smashing the space patriarchy

Emily Zinkin // 19 January 2018

Categories: Comics, Culture and Media, Features, Reviews

Calming down in Camden

The F-Word interviews some of the artists taking part in the ‘Calm Down Dear’ festival

Lissy Lovett // 14 January 2018

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Feminism, Interviews

Ask me about ‘Indian rapes’ one more time

Ruchi Chaudhury has had enough of the incessant grilling she is subjected to by voyeuristic British people who perceive rape as unique to India

Ruchi Chaudhury // 10 January 2018

Categories: Features, Politics and Current Affairs, Racism, Stereotypes, Violence

The last cultural taboo?

Kirsty Folan sees the hypocrisy in a UK society that is getting older but still expects its women musicians and performers to remain ageless

Kirsty Folan // 28 December 2017

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Music, Stereotypes

We need to live before we’re helped to die

D H Kelly argues that disabled people’s anti-euthanasia argument is a fundamentally anti-capitalist one

D H Kelly // 20 December 2017

Categories: Body and Health, Features, Politics and Current Affairs

Brown girl freedom

Despite being grown women, Sabah Jalal laments the lack of freedom she and her brown sisters face

Sabah Jalal // 12 December 2017

Categories: Family, Features, Sex and Relationships

