Articles about Culture and Media

The media and popular culture are practically inescapable, and all the time they sends us messages about women and men. What does mainstream culture say about men, women, and feminism?

“Our mission is to promote and develop African and Caribbean creative talent in its widest sense”

The F-Word interviews Anna Coombs of Tangle Theatre

Emily Holyoake // 3 March 2018

Categories: Culture and Media, Features

“I want to be ant in the corner of the room, not the elephant at its centre”

Carla Pol explains why she moved from Italy to the UK to pursue her standup career

Carla Pol // 1 February 2018

Categories: Culture and Media, Features

“I hope this work can inspire women and men to get in touch with and honour the creative power of the mother”

Erin Aniker speaks with artist Camille Sanson about the mental health fears and stigmas surrounding childbirth and motherhood

Erin Aniker // 26 January 2018

Categories: Art, Culture and Media, Family, Features, Interviews, Reviews

“We really wanted to be part of the solution rather than the problem”

Meet Vivien Jones, founder of Kookie, a new print magazine for tweenage girls

Cazz Blase // 21 January 2018

Categories: Activism, Body and Health, Class, Culture and Media, Education, Family, Fashion and Image, Features, Feminism, Interviews, Magazines, Politics and Current Affairs, Stereotypes

Goodbye Leia (and thank you, Carrie)

Emily Zinkin says goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia but is still not done going on adventures in a galaxy far, far away or smashing the space patriarchy

Emily Zinkin // 19 January 2018

Categories: Comics, Culture and Media, Features, Reviews

Calming down in Camden

The F-Word interviews some of the artists taking part in the ‘Calm Down Dear’ festival

Lissy Lovett // 14 January 2018

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Feminism, Interviews

The last cultural taboo?

Kirsty Folan sees the hypocrisy in a UK society that is getting older but still expects its women musicians and performers to remain ageless

Kirsty Folan // 28 December 2017

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Music, Stereotypes

The Sycamore Gap: women filmmakers who tell their stories themselves

Meet the all-women team behind The Sycamore Gap, a student film that breaks with the period drama conventions

Josie Deacon // 28 November 2017

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews

Stop sneering at Black Friday shoppers

Joanna Whitehead is critical of sensationalist media coverage that portrays the victims of austerity as 'vulgar' or 'lesser' for participating in Black Friday spending

Joanna Whitehead // 23 November 2017

Categories: Class, Culture and Media, Features, Politics and Current Affairs, Work and Play

How to reach the goal of #nopredators in film industry?

Becky Kukla chats to Rebecca Long and Ian Davies about Boudica Films’ new campaign launched in the aftermath of Weinstein scandal

Becky Kukla // 21 November 2017

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews

“As a working-class woman of colour there are sections of feminism that aren’t made with me in mind”

Lissy Lovett interviews Koko Brown over email about her new play WHITE

Lissy Lovett // 14 November 2017

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews

#BlackComicsMonth

Emily Zinkin discusses Black Comics Month and celebrates black female comic creators

Emily Zinkin // 31 October 2017

Categories: Culture and Media, Features

“Everybody that comes here is here for a reason, whether you know it or not”

Jo Whitehead talks to the inspirational Zahra Haji Fath Ali Tehrani, director of Oxford’s Young Women’s Music Project, about getting involved in music, sexism in the music industry and maintaining a safe and creative space for the young women of Oxfordshire

Joanna Whitehead // 11 August 2017

Categories: Activism, Culture and Media, Education, Features, Feminism, Interviews

Why I wrote a comedy about my eating disorder

A look at how Nutritiously Nicola, Natalie Bray's semi-autobiographical webseries, helped her cope with an eating disorder

Natalie Bray // 1 August 2017

Categories: Body and Health, Culture and Media, Features

“We would die for our activism”

Joanna Whitehead grills “London’s most badass scream queens”, Skinny Girl Diet

Joanna Whitehead // 9 July 2017

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews

Women and music festivals, again…

Cazz Blase argues that we need to seriously reconsider the pulling power of women performers at festivals

Cazz Blase // 30 June 2017

Categories: Culture and Media, Features

DIY Cultures 2017 shows us that counterculture is alive and thriving

Erin Aniker chats with festival founders Hamja Ahsan, Helena Wee and Sofia Niazi

Erin Aniker // 8 June 2017

Categories: Activism, Art, Books, Comics, Culture and Media, Interviews, Politics and Current Affairs

You are born free and you are born brave

Ania Ostrowska chats to Erin Heidenreich, director of documentary Girl Unbound showing at the Human Rights Watch Festival in London

Ania Ostrowska // 13 March 2017

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews

“I’m not a TERF, but…”

Jo Whitehead despairs at Jenni Murray’s recent assertion that trans women cannot be ‘real’ women

Joanna Whitehead // 6 March 2017

Categories: Body and Health, Culture and Media, Features, Language, Politics and Current Affairs, Stereotypes, Violence

Whose awards are these anyway?

Natalie Wreyford, a BAFTA voter, questions the fairness of awards voting processes and shows how they can influence who wins

Natalie Wreyford // 24 February 2017

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Uncategorized

#takehername

Musician Sula Mae encourages us all to support women in music this International Women’s Day

Sula Mae // 22 February 2017

Categories: Activism, Culture and Media

“I’m a feminist because I want a world full of multiple choice questions”: an interview with Natalie Ibu

Lissy Lovett interviews the artistic director of the British-African led theatre company, tiata fahodzi

Lissy Lovett // 8 February 2017

Categories: Culture and Media, Features

Fear does not need to be translated: Mattie Do in conversation

“Final Girls” Anna Bogutskaya and Olivia Howe chat to Mattie Do, first film director to ever direct a horror film in Laos, about ghosts, spirit houses and being a woman director

Various Authors // 27 December 2016

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews

“I’m so bloody glad I get to call myself a woman”

Huma Munshi talks to playwright Theresa Ikoko about her new play, Girls, and is inspired by her evident need to create a different and better world

Huma Munshi // 15 September 2016

Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews

How close can you get? Karen Guthrie in conversation

Ania Ostrowska talks to Karen Guthrie about the making of her intimate family documentary The Closer We Get

Ania Ostrowska // 6 September 2016

Categories: Culture and Media, Family, Features, Interviews

  • The F-Word on Twitter
  • The F-Word on Facebook
  • Our XML Feeds