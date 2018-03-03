Articles about Culture and Media The media and popular culture are practically inescapable, and all the time they sends us messages about women and men. What does mainstream culture say about men, women, and feminism?

Goodbye Leia (and thank you, Carrie) Emily Zinkin says goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia but is still not done going on adventures in a galaxy far, far away or smashing the space patriarchy Emily Zinkin // 19 January 2018 Categories: Comics, Culture and Media, Features, Reviews

The last cultural taboo? Kirsty Folan sees the hypocrisy in a UK society that is getting older but still expects its women musicians and performers to remain ageless Kirsty Folan // 28 December 2017 Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Music, Stereotypes

#BlackComicsMonth Emily Zinkin discusses Black Comics Month and celebrates black female comic creators Emily Zinkin // 31 October 2017 Categories: Culture and Media, Features

Women and music festivals, again… Cazz Blase argues that we need to seriously reconsider the pulling power of women performers at festivals Cazz Blase // 30 June 2017 Categories: Culture and Media, Features

Whose awards are these anyway? Natalie Wreyford, a BAFTA voter, questions the fairness of awards voting processes and shows how they can influence who wins Natalie Wreyford // 24 February 2017 Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Uncategorized