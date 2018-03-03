Articles about Culture and Media
The media and popular culture are practically inescapable, and all the time they sends us messages about women and men. What does mainstream culture say about men, women, and feminism?
“Our mission is to promote and develop African and Caribbean creative talent in its widest sense”
The F-Word interviews Anna Coombs of Tangle Theatre
Emily Holyoake // 3 March 2018
Categories: Culture and Media, Features
“I want to be ant in the corner of the room, not the elephant at its centre”
Carla Pol explains why she moved from Italy to the UK to pursue her standup career
Carla Pol // 1 February 2018
Categories: Culture and Media, Features
“I hope this work can inspire women and men to get in touch with and honour the creative power of the mother”
Erin Aniker speaks with artist Camille Sanson about the mental health fears and stigmas surrounding childbirth and motherhood
Erin Aniker // 26 January 2018
Categories: Art, Culture and Media, Family, Features, Interviews, Reviews
“We really wanted to be part of the solution rather than the problem”
Meet Vivien Jones, founder of Kookie, a new print magazine for tweenage girls
Cazz Blase // 21 January 2018
Categories: Activism, Body and Health, Class, Culture and Media, Education, Family, Fashion and Image, Features, Feminism, Interviews, Magazines, Politics and Current Affairs, Stereotypes
Goodbye Leia (and thank you, Carrie)
Emily Zinkin says goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia but is still not done going on adventures in a galaxy far, far away or smashing the space patriarchy
Emily Zinkin // 19 January 2018
Categories: Comics, Culture and Media, Features, Reviews
Calming down in Camden
The F-Word interviews some of the artists taking part in the ‘Calm Down Dear’ festival
Lissy Lovett // 14 January 2018
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Feminism, Interviews
The last cultural taboo?
Kirsty Folan sees the hypocrisy in a UK society that is getting older but still expects its women musicians and performers to remain ageless
Kirsty Folan // 28 December 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Music, Stereotypes
The Sycamore Gap: women filmmakers who tell their stories themselves
Meet the all-women team behind The Sycamore Gap, a student film that breaks with the period drama conventions
Josie Deacon // 28 November 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews
Stop sneering at Black Friday shoppers
Joanna Whitehead is critical of sensationalist media coverage that portrays the victims of austerity as 'vulgar' or 'lesser' for participating in Black Friday spending
Joanna Whitehead // 23 November 2017
Categories: Class, Culture and Media, Features, Politics and Current Affairs, Work and Play
How to reach the goal of #nopredators in film industry?
Becky Kukla chats to Rebecca Long and Ian Davies about Boudica Films’ new campaign launched in the aftermath of Weinstein scandal
Becky Kukla // 21 November 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews
“As a working-class woman of colour there are sections of feminism that aren’t made with me in mind”
Lissy Lovett interviews Koko Brown over email about her new play WHITE
Lissy Lovett // 14 November 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews
#BlackComicsMonth
Emily Zinkin discusses Black Comics Month and celebrates black female comic creators
Emily Zinkin // 31 October 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features
“Everybody that comes here is here for a reason, whether you know it or not”
Jo Whitehead talks to the inspirational Zahra Haji Fath Ali Tehrani, director of Oxford’s Young Women’s Music Project, about getting involved in music, sexism in the music industry and maintaining a safe and creative space for the young women of Oxfordshire
Joanna Whitehead // 11 August 2017
Categories: Activism, Culture and Media, Education, Features, Feminism, Interviews
Why I wrote a comedy about my eating disorder
A look at how Nutritiously Nicola, Natalie Bray's semi-autobiographical webseries, helped her cope with an eating disorder
Natalie Bray // 1 August 2017
Categories: Body and Health, Culture and Media, Features
“We would die for our activism”
Joanna Whitehead grills “London’s most badass scream queens”, Skinny Girl Diet
Joanna Whitehead // 9 July 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews
Women and music festivals, again…
Cazz Blase argues that we need to seriously reconsider the pulling power of women performers at festivals
Cazz Blase // 30 June 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features
DIY Cultures 2017 shows us that counterculture is alive and thriving
Erin Aniker chats with festival founders Hamja Ahsan, Helena Wee and Sofia Niazi
Erin Aniker // 8 June 2017
Categories: Activism, Art, Books, Comics, Culture and Media, Interviews, Politics and Current Affairs
You are born free and you are born brave
Ania Ostrowska chats to Erin Heidenreich, director of documentary Girl Unbound showing at the Human Rights Watch Festival in London
Ania Ostrowska // 13 March 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews
“I’m not a TERF, but…”
Jo Whitehead despairs at Jenni Murray’s recent assertion that trans women cannot be ‘real’ women
Joanna Whitehead // 6 March 2017
Categories: Body and Health, Culture and Media, Features, Language, Politics and Current Affairs, Stereotypes, Violence
Whose awards are these anyway?
Natalie Wreyford, a BAFTA voter, questions the fairness of awards voting processes and shows how they can influence who wins
Natalie Wreyford // 24 February 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Uncategorized
#takehername
Musician Sula Mae encourages us all to support women in music this International Women’s Day
Sula Mae // 22 February 2017
Categories: Activism, Culture and Media
“I’m a feminist because I want a world full of multiple choice questions”: an interview with Natalie Ibu
Lissy Lovett interviews the artistic director of the British-African led theatre company, tiata fahodzi
Lissy Lovett // 8 February 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features
Fear does not need to be translated: Mattie Do in conversation
“Final Girls” Anna Bogutskaya and Olivia Howe chat to Mattie Do, first film director to ever direct a horror film in Laos, about ghosts, spirit houses and being a woman director
Various Authors // 27 December 2016
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews
“I’m so bloody glad I get to call myself a woman”
Huma Munshi talks to playwright Theresa Ikoko about her new play, Girls, and is inspired by her evident need to create a different and better world
Huma Munshi // 15 September 2016
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Interviews
How close can you get? Karen Guthrie in conversation
Ania Ostrowska talks to Karen Guthrie about the making of her intimate family documentary The Closer We Get
Ania Ostrowska // 6 September 2016
Categories: Culture and Media, Family, Features, Interviews