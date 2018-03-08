Latest Reviews
In the land of the milk and the honey
Cazz Blase heeds Hot Brown Honey’s call to “make noise”
Cazz Blase // 8 March 2018
And a very merry Feministmas was had
A very excited Becky Grisedale-Sherry attends Feministmas, an alternative grrrl punk take on the Christmas party
Becky Grisedale-Sherry // 28 January 2018
“I hope this work can inspire women and men to get in touch with and honour the creative power of the mother”
Erin Aniker speaks with artist Camille Sanson about the mental health fears and stigmas surrounding childbirth and motherhood
Erin Aniker // 26 January 2018
Listen without prejudice?
Joanna Whitehead reviews Under My Thumb: Songs That Hate Women And The Women Who Love Them, a collection of essays exploring misogyny in music
Joanna Whitehead // 22 January 2018
“We really wanted to be part of the solution rather than the problem”
Meet Vivien Jones, founder of Kookie, a new print magazine for tweenage girls
Cazz Blase // 21 January 2018
Goodbye Leia (and thank you, Carrie)
Emily Zinkin says goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia but is still not done going on adventures in a galaxy far, far away or smashing the space patriarchy
Emily Zinkin // 19 January 2018
“And I can stay as long as I like, ‘cos no one’s calling me to come back inside”
Honeyblood rock Manchester
Cazz Blase // 8 January 2018
Visit Pussy Willow, a town (not) like any other
Jac Nunns reviews Tales from Pussy Willow, animated web series by Kate Jessop which pokes fingers and raises eyebrows at absurd yet commonplace situations
Jac Nunns // 4 January 2018
The last cultural taboo?
Kirsty Folan sees the hypocrisy in a UK society that is getting older but still expects its women musicians and performers to remain ageless
Kirsty Folan // 28 December 2017
Invisible to visible
Huma Munshi finds that despite some rough edges, The Invisible feels like a truthful depiction of what it means to travel far from home
Huma Munshi // 19 December 2017