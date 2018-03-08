Latest Reviews

And a very merry Feministmas was had A very excited Becky Grisedale-Sherry attends Feministmas, an alternative grrrl punk take on the Christmas party Becky Grisedale-Sherry // 28 January 2018 Categories: Music, Reviews

Listen without prejudice? Joanna Whitehead reviews Under My Thumb: Songs That Hate Women And The Women Who Love Them, a collection of essays exploring misogyny in music Joanna Whitehead // 22 January 2018 Categories: Books, Reviews

Goodbye Leia (and thank you, Carrie) Emily Zinkin says goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia but is still not done going on adventures in a galaxy far, far away or smashing the space patriarchy Emily Zinkin // 19 January 2018 Categories: Comics, Culture and Media, Features, Reviews

Visit Pussy Willow, a town (not) like any other Jac Nunns reviews Tales from Pussy Willow, animated web series by Kate Jessop which pokes fingers and raises eyebrows at absurd yet commonplace situations Jac Nunns // 4 January 2018 Categories: Comedy, Reviews

The last cultural taboo? Kirsty Folan sees the hypocrisy in a UK society that is getting older but still expects its women musicians and performers to remain ageless Kirsty Folan // 28 December 2017 Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Music, Stereotypes