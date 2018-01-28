Articles about Music

And a very merry Feministmas was had

A very excited Becky Grisedale-Sherry attends Feministmas, an alternative grrrl punk take on the Christmas party

Becky Grisedale-Sherry // 28 January 2018

“And I can stay as long as I like, ‘cos no one’s calling me to come back inside”

Honeyblood rock Manchester

Cazz Blase // 8 January 2018

The last cultural taboo?

Kirsty Folan sees the hypocrisy in a UK society that is getting older but still expects its women musicians and performers to remain ageless

Kirsty Folan // 28 December 2017

Making music outside the mainstream

Punk, singer-songwriter and academic Helen McCookerybook talks to her former student and award winning British/Polish singer Katy Carr about song writing, blackbirds, Eric Ravilious and why a loaf of bread is not just a loaf of bread. Jane L North is on hand to observe

Jane North // 3 December 2017

The power of the wind

Kirsty Folan hails Karine Polwart’s theatre and music project A Pocket of Wind Resistance as a modern classic

Kirsty Folan // 26 November 2017

Urban carnival

Uplifting beats, political discourse and an overall joyful feel of solidarity. Kirsty Folan is captivated by MALKA’s new album

Kirsty Folan // 13 November 2017

Don Giovanni for the modern woman

Tanja Daub finds a lot of contemporary relevance in a recent production at the Pleasance Theatre

Tanja Daub // 10 November 2017

Music to jump up and down to

A quick burst of alternative rock makes for a thrilling ride as Cazz Blase enjoys Rews' debut album

Cazz Blase // 6 November 2017

Midwestern neon blues

US midwesterner and noise merchant EMA, returns with Exile In The Outer Ring, an album of haunting anthems for the Trump era. Jan Hewitt is so enchanted by its sonic blend of noise pop and melody that she heads straight down to EMA’s London show

Jan Hewitt // 19 October 2017

A British girlhood made of bricks: how Kate Nash’s debut album was a friend to teenage girls

Sarah Wilson revisits the messy hinterland of Kate Nash’s debut album and examines its legacy, both for the young girls who grew up with it and for Nash

Sarah Wilson // 9 September 2017

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part five

Here are The F-Word’s fifth set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre

Various Authors // 25 August 2017

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part four

Here are The F-Word’s fourth set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering theatre, spoken word, comedy, cabaret and variety

Various Authors // 22 August 2017

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part three

Here are The F-Word’s third set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre

Various Authors // 18 August 2017

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part one

Here are The F-Word’s first set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering theatre, comedy, cabaret and variety

Various Authors // 10 August 2017

Reality beats

Cazz Blase reviews Off The Radar, the very timely debut album from political electronic artist Noga Erez

Cazz Blase // 6 August 2017

One woman’s voice

Megan Stodel finds that OperaUpClose’s La Voix Humaine doesn’t go far enough in its attempt to subvert the opera’s gender roles

Megan Stodel // 20 July 2017

Singing the unsayable

New York folkatronic duo, Overcoats, and their dark and sweet anthems for living captivate Cazz Blase

Cazz Blase // 7 June 2017

Dream Nails will fuck you up!

Cassandra Fox has a smashing night at the EP launch of the self-proclaimed "punk witches from hell", Dream Nails

CassieFox // 29 April 2016

A brief history of time

Cazz Blase finds the third album by Seattle punk pop band Tacocat worthy of repeated listening

Cazz Blase // 18 April 2016

Hinds hit hard

After listening to their debut album, Holly Martin is first in line to join Hinds’ girl gang

Holly Martin // 3 February 2016

Happy as a clam at high water

Cazz Blase enjoys the vintage sounds of Shannon and The Clams latest album Gone By The Dawn

Cazz Blase // 5 October 2015

Florence + the Machine Vol III: in which our heroine is wounded on the field of love, but learns to dance

Cazz Blase finds Florence on excellent form on her third album How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful

Cazz Blase // 15 August 2015

Why getting rid of gender roles in childhood matters to the music industry

If we want to know where all the women performing at music festivals are, the answer is simple, argues Rachel Michaella Finn – girls just don’t play guitar

Rachel Michaella Finn // 2 August 2015

Anarchy and activism

Helen G finds musical solace and affirmation in The Selecter’s new release Subculture

Helen G // 6 July 2015

Feminist apocalypse, now!

Wedaeli Chibelushi is charmed by Jenny Hval’s explicitly (and explicit!) feminist new album Apocalypse, Girl

Wedaeli Chibelushi // 29 June 2015

