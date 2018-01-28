Articles about Music
And a very merry Feministmas was had
A very excited Becky Grisedale-Sherry attends Feministmas, an alternative grrrl punk take on the Christmas party
Becky Grisedale-Sherry // 28 January 2018
“And I can stay as long as I like, ‘cos no one’s calling me to come back inside”
Honeyblood rock Manchester
Cazz Blase // 8 January 2018
The last cultural taboo?
Kirsty Folan sees the hypocrisy in a UK society that is getting older but still expects its women musicians and performers to remain ageless
Kirsty Folan // 28 December 2017
Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Music, Stereotypes
Making music outside the mainstream
Punk, singer-songwriter and academic Helen McCookerybook talks to her former student and award winning British/Polish singer Katy Carr about song writing, blackbirds, Eric Ravilious and why a loaf of bread is not just a loaf of bread. Jane L North is on hand to observe
Jane North // 3 December 2017
Categories: Features, Interviews, Music
The power of the wind
Kirsty Folan hails Karine Polwart’s theatre and music project A Pocket of Wind Resistance as a modern classic
Kirsty Folan // 26 November 2017
Urban carnival
Uplifting beats, political discourse and an overall joyful feel of solidarity. Kirsty Folan is captivated by MALKA’s new album
Kirsty Folan // 13 November 2017
Categories: Music, Reviews, Uncategorized
Don Giovanni for the modern woman
Tanja Daub finds a lot of contemporary relevance in a recent production at the Pleasance Theatre
Tanja Daub // 10 November 2017
Music to jump up and down to
A quick burst of alternative rock makes for a thrilling ride as Cazz Blase enjoys Rews' debut album
Cazz Blase // 6 November 2017
Midwestern neon blues
US midwesterner and noise merchant EMA, returns with Exile In The Outer Ring, an album of haunting anthems for the Trump era. Jan Hewitt is so enchanted by its sonic blend of noise pop and melody that she heads straight down to EMA’s London show
Jan Hewitt // 19 October 2017
A British girlhood made of bricks: how Kate Nash’s debut album was a friend to teenage girls
Sarah Wilson revisits the messy hinterland of Kate Nash’s debut album and examines its legacy, both for the young girls who grew up with it and for Nash
Sarah Wilson // 9 September 2017
Categories: Feminism, Music, Reviews, Sex and Relationships
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part five
Here are The F-Word’s fifth set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre
Various Authors // 25 August 2017
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part four
Here are The F-Word’s fourth set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering theatre, spoken word, comedy, cabaret and variety
Various Authors // 22 August 2017
Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Spoken Work, Theatre
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part three
Here are The F-Word’s third set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre
Various Authors // 18 August 2017
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part one
Here are The F-Word’s first set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering theatre, comedy, cabaret and variety
Various Authors // 10 August 2017
Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Spoken Work, Theatre
Reality beats
Cazz Blase reviews Off The Radar, the very timely debut album from political electronic artist Noga Erez
Cazz Blase // 6 August 2017
One woman’s voice
Megan Stodel finds that OperaUpClose’s La Voix Humaine doesn’t go far enough in its attempt to subvert the opera’s gender roles
Megan Stodel // 20 July 2017
Singing the unsayable
New York folkatronic duo, Overcoats, and their dark and sweet anthems for living captivate Cazz Blase
Cazz Blase // 7 June 2017
Dream Nails will fuck you up!
Cassandra Fox has a smashing night at the EP launch of the self-proclaimed "punk witches from hell", Dream Nails
CassieFox // 29 April 2016
A brief history of time
Cazz Blase finds the third album by Seattle punk pop band Tacocat worthy of repeated listening
Cazz Blase // 18 April 2016
Hinds hit hard
After listening to their debut album, Holly Martin is first in line to join Hinds’ girl gang
Holly Martin // 3 February 2016
Happy as a clam at high water
Cazz Blase enjoys the vintage sounds of Shannon and The Clams latest album Gone By The Dawn
Cazz Blase // 5 October 2015
Florence + the Machine Vol III: in which our heroine is wounded on the field of love, but learns to dance
Cazz Blase finds Florence on excellent form on her third album How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful
Cazz Blase // 15 August 2015
Why getting rid of gender roles in childhood matters to the music industry
If we want to know where all the women performing at music festivals are, the answer is simple, argues Rachel Michaella Finn – girls just don’t play guitar
Rachel Michaella Finn // 2 August 2015
Anarchy and activism
Helen G finds musical solace and affirmation in The Selecter’s new release Subculture
Helen G // 6 July 2015
Feminist apocalypse, now!
Wedaeli Chibelushi is charmed by Jenny Hval’s explicitly (and explicit!) feminist new album Apocalypse, Girl
Wedaeli Chibelushi // 29 June 2015