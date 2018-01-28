Articles about Music

And a very merry Feministmas was had A very excited Becky Grisedale-Sherry attends Feministmas, an alternative grrrl punk take on the Christmas party Becky Grisedale-Sherry // 28 January 2018 Categories: Music, Reviews

The last cultural taboo? Kirsty Folan sees the hypocrisy in a UK society that is getting older but still expects its women musicians and performers to remain ageless Kirsty Folan // 28 December 2017 Categories: Culture and Media, Features, Music, Stereotypes

Making music outside the mainstream Punk, singer-songwriter and academic Helen McCookerybook talks to her former student and award winning British/Polish singer Katy Carr about song writing, blackbirds, Eric Ravilious and why a loaf of bread is not just a loaf of bread. Jane L North is on hand to observe Jane North // 3 December 2017 Categories: Features, Interviews, Music

The power of the wind Kirsty Folan hails Karine Polwart’s theatre and music project A Pocket of Wind Resistance as a modern classic Kirsty Folan // 26 November 2017 Categories: Music, Reviews

Urban carnival Uplifting beats, political discourse and an overall joyful feel of solidarity. Kirsty Folan is captivated by MALKA’s new album Kirsty Folan // 13 November 2017 Categories: Music, Reviews, Uncategorized

Don Giovanni for the modern woman Tanja Daub finds a lot of contemporary relevance in a recent production at the Pleasance Theatre Tanja Daub // 10 November 2017 Categories: Music, Reviews, Theatre

Music to jump up and down to A quick burst of alternative rock makes for a thrilling ride as Cazz Blase enjoys Rews' debut album Cazz Blase // 6 November 2017 Categories: Music, Reviews

Midwestern neon blues US midwesterner and noise merchant EMA, returns with Exile In The Outer Ring, an album of haunting anthems for the Trump era. Jan Hewitt is so enchanted by its sonic blend of noise pop and melody that she heads straight down to EMA’s London show Jan Hewitt // 19 October 2017 Categories: Music, Reviews

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part five Here are The F-Word’s fifth set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre Various Authors // 25 August 2017 Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part three Here are The F-Word’s third set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre Various Authors // 18 August 2017 Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Theatre

Reality beats Cazz Blase reviews Off The Radar, the very timely debut album from political electronic artist Noga Erez Cazz Blase // 6 August 2017 Categories: Music, Reviews

One woman’s voice Megan Stodel finds that OperaUpClose’s La Voix Humaine doesn’t go far enough in its attempt to subvert the opera’s gender roles Megan Stodel // 20 July 2017 Categories: Music, Reviews, Theatre

Singing the unsayable New York folkatronic duo, Overcoats, and their dark and sweet anthems for living captivate Cazz Blase Cazz Blase // 7 June 2017 Categories: Music, Reviews

Dream Nails will fuck you up! Cassandra Fox has a smashing night at the EP launch of the self-proclaimed "punk witches from hell", Dream Nails CassieFox // 29 April 2016 Categories: Music, Reviews

A brief history of time Cazz Blase finds the third album by Seattle punk pop band Tacocat worthy of repeated listening Cazz Blase // 18 April 2016 Categories: Music, Reviews

Hinds hit hard After listening to their debut album, Holly Martin is first in line to join Hinds’ girl gang Holly Martin // 3 February 2016 Categories: Music, Reviews

Happy as a clam at high water Cazz Blase enjoys the vintage sounds of Shannon and The Clams latest album Gone By The Dawn Cazz Blase // 5 October 2015 Categories: Music, Reviews

Why getting rid of gender roles in childhood matters to the music industry If we want to know where all the women performing at music festivals are, the answer is simple, argues Rachel Michaella Finn – girls just don’t play guitar Rachel Michaella Finn // 2 August 2015 Categories: Features, Music

Anarchy and activism Helen G finds musical solace and affirmation in The Selecter’s new release Subculture Helen G // 6 July 2015 Categories: Features, Music, Reviews